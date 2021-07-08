Cancel
Broward County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Broward County, Inland Collier County by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 12:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Inland Broward County; Inland Collier County; Inland Miami-Dade County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN COLLIER...NORTHERN MIAMI-DADE AND SOUTHERN BROWARD COUNTIES UNTIL 400 PM EDT * At 310 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles east of Dade-Collier Training Airport, or 28 miles west of Miramar, moving northeast at 5 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Big Cypress National Preserve.

