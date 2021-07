On July 22, 1850, downtown Syracuse became home to the newest weighlock building on the Erie Canal, one of the Central City’s most important and, today, iconic structures. The modest, two-story brick building was built in the Greek revival style, at a cost of $8,283.37. It replaced the city’s original weighlock, built in 1824 on the north side of the canal, just west of the Salina side-cut in an area that became part of the Oswego Canal.