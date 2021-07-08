Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Sarah Sze Implants a Fragmented Installation of Individual Mirrors in a Lush Hudson Valley Landscape

By Grace Ebert
Colossal
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArtist Sarah Sze (previously) is known for precisely arranging unique images like photos, paintings, projections into massive sculptural constellations that collapse time and space, and one of her newest installations works in a similar manner, drawing on the tensions between the individual and collective and past, present, and future. Nestled into the lush hillside of Storm King Arts Center in New York’s Hudson Valley, Sze’s “Fallen Sky” is comprised of 132 distinct pieces of polished stainless steel arranged in a fragmented circle.

www.thisiscolossal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hudson Valley#Arts Center#Mirrored#Colossal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
Related
Visual ArtColossal

Precise Replicas Cast Wildlife and Plants as Delightfully Tiny Sculptures

Fanni Sandor (previously) melds her background in biology with a decades-long enthusiasm for miniatures by creating an adorable menagerie of minuscule wildlife. Based in Hungary, she sculpts 1:12 scale models of leaping squirrels and multicolor tree frogs from clay and soft fibers and more recently has ventured into larger ecosystems populated by speckled mushrooms, ferns, and the tiniest tulips. Sandor’s biologically accurate models are sold out on Etsy right now, but keep an eye on shop updates by following her on Instagram.
Visual Arthypebeast.com

Sarah Sze Reflects the Living World in Massive Hillside Installation

Permanently on view at New York’s Hudson Valley. Sarah Sze has unveiled two new artworks for the Storm King Art Center at New York’s Hudson Valley. The centerpiece of the two, Fallen Sky, is a permanent sculptural exhibition commissioned by SKAC and features 132 polished stainless steel pieces that lay on the hillside in a fragmented circle. At first pass, one may not see the piece as it discreetly lays one with nature. However, with just a shift of the eye, Fallen Sky provides a transcendent experience as it mirrors back the living world, in a way she describes in the video below, “you could not see before.” As beautiful as the piece is, the 26-foot amorphous structure will eventually whither with the changing landscape — reflecting how elements change over time.
Visual ArtColossal

An Eclectic Group Exhibition Brings Together Contemporary Interpretations of the Archetypal Vessel

A group exhibition at Hashimoto Contemporary in San Francisco offers a new perspective on the enduring legacy of the vessel as both standalone object and motif. Spanning ceramic vases, oil-based works on canvas, and sculptures made of paper pulp, the show explores the myriad ways the ubiquitous container has appeared throughout art history and how two dozen artists working today interpret the classic form. Included are the minimal, ritualistic paintings by Laura Berger (previously), Stephanie Shih’s sleek Molotov cocktail inscribed with a strikingly hopeful message, and Katie Kimmel’s zany dogs. We’ve gathered some of our favorite works below, and stop by the gallery before Vessel closes on July 31 to see them in person.
AnimalsColossal

Herons of Amsterdam: A Photo Series Reveals the Unusually Large Population Living in the Dutch Capital

Spending timing in any major city is likely to bring run-ins with urban wildlife like rodents and pigeons, but in Amsterdam, there’s one long-legged species stalking the streets in unusually large numbers. In her ongoing series Herons of Amsterdam, photographer Julie Hrudová documents the thriving feathered population—it’s grown considerably in recent decades, and in 2017, officials estimated there were 800 pairs living in 25 neighborhoods—swooping down to sidewalks for a meal and confidently strutting into people’s homes.
Interior DesignDesign Milk

Natural Stone Veining in the Vitality Collection Brings It to Life

International design studio Annysa LaMantia and luxury furniture brand Davani have teamed up to create the Vitality Capsule Collection. Inspired by the veining found in natural stone, the release marks Annysa LaMantia’s debut furniture collection. Comprised of four pieces – dining table, dining chair, cocktail table and credenza – that feature an organic aesthetic, each element has a sense of movement about it. This “visual current” helps the pieces feel as though they’re creating a larger conversation with one another when together in a space. Smooth curves and fine Italian craftsmanship allow the natural stone take centerstage, while materials such as nubuck leather, walnut wood and brass provide luxurious accompanying details. Vitality’s furniture pieces are art in use, uniquely pleasing from every angle.
ComicsColossal

An Otherworldly Animation Adventures Across Galactic Landscapes Recreated in Miniature

In the first two parts of his Miniature Landscape series, director and animator Clemens Wirth (previously) celebrates the vast, awe-inspiring terrain of the earth by adventuring through snowy caverns, across pebbled beaches, and to the green glow of the Northern Lights. With a focus on color and textured elements like rocks and bubbling liquids, Wirth’s short films traverse tiny models built in his studio that mimic real-life landscapes with an uncanny twist. The final piece of the animated trilogy travels beyond Earth to explore outer space, journeying through fields of meteorites, across sand pocked with craters, and toward a volcano spewing lava.
Hudson, NYPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

13 Amazing Things Invented in the Hudson Valley

The Hudson Valley is known for a lot, but not many people realize how many iconic inventions were created here. From fancy clothes to fatty foods, the Hudson Valley has been the birthplace of some incredible inventions. While many of them have not changed the world, they have certainly made life a lot more enjoyable for lots of people.
PhotographyPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Renowned Hudson Valley Photographer Featured in PBS Series

If you are a fan of rock and roll and rock and roll photography, you’ve no doubt heard the name Elliott Landy. Landy is one of the most well known music photographers, and he’s a Hudson Valley guy. I had the honor of meeting him at the Joyous Lake in Woodstock in the early 2000s. Elliott was there to photograph the John Hall Band, which my boyfriend played bass for. Landy was probably the most famous person there, but he was so nice and so humble. And he took some great photos.
Orange County, NYhudsonvalley360.com

LEGOLAND® to bring $300M to Hudson Valley

GOSHEN — The LEGOLAND® New York Resort in Orange County opened with fanfare Friday as the first Northeastern theme park to open in 40 years, expected to help the Hudson Valley’s regional economic recovery after the fallout caused by COVID-19. The $400 million facility at 1 LEGOLAND Blvd. in Goshen features 50 rides and attractions on 520 acres. The resort includes a 250-room hotel.
riverjournalonline.com

Historic Hudson Valley Welcomes the Slave Dwelling Project

Founder and Director Joseph McGill will spend the night at Van Cortlandt and Philipsburg Manors. Historic Hudson Valley (HHV) today announced that Joseph McGill, founder of the acclaimed Slave Dwelling Project, will be coming to Van Cortlandt Manor July 16-18 and to Philipsburg Manor July 30-August 1, as part of the historian’s ongoing work to bring awareness to former dwellings and to highlight the stories of the enslaved people who lived a.
Agriculturehvmag.com

2 Hudson Valley Vineyard Owners on the Terroir of the Region

Barry Milea and his wife, Sang. The Milea Estate Vineyard property was purchased by Milea and his father more than three decades ago. Photo by Maureen Gates, sharperimagephotogragraphic.com. Barry Milea of Milea Estate Vineyard and Yancey Stanforth-Migliore of Whitecliff Vineyard & Winery discuss climate, top vinos, and more. On the...
New York City, NYColossal

A Flower Patch of Recycled Denim Grows from the Ceiling in Ian Berry’s ‘Secret Garden’

Whimsical tendrils of vines, foliage, wisteria, and chrysanthemums sprout from artist Ian Berry’s wild, overgrown garden plots. Densely assembled and often suspended from the ceiling, his recurring “Secret Garden” is comprised of blooms and leafy plants created entirely from recycled denim, producing immersive spaces teeming with indigo botanicals in various washes and fades.
Hudson, NYhvmag.com

6 Summer Reads for Beach Days in the Hudson Valley

Looking for great reads this summer? Pick up one of these books. AdobeStock/seamind panadda/EyeEm. Need a page-turner while you lounge under an umbrella? Local bookstore owners and Hudson Valley staff share their top literary picks. – Bookstore Staff Recs – People We Meet on Vacation. By Emily Henry, Berkley. Henry...
East Fishkill, NYtherealdeal.com

Film studio planned for East Fishkill in Hudson Valley

More lights, camera and action are headed to the Hudson Valley, as a film studio is coming to iPark 84, the former IBM campus in East Fishkill. More details on the Dutchess County film studio are to be announced July 31. National Resources, the developer at the site, will construct a new building, according to the Albany Times-Union.
AgricultureTime

Hudson Valley, New York

The Hudson Valley, known for its country charm and succulent agriculture, is fast becoming one of the most popular locales in New York—thanks in part to an influx of city dwellers relocating during the pandemic, as well as the opening of Legoland in Goshen. Travelers will also have their choice of new hotels: Hutton Brickyards in Kingston, with luxury cabins close to the Hudson River, and The Maker, a hotel, restaurant, lounge and café in Hudson that celebrates all things artisanal. Farther south, the revitalized Blue Hill at Stone Barns has a new chefs-in-residence program, bringing in more talents to shake up its famed kitchen. —Diandra Barnwell.
Home & GardenArchDaily

13 Architecture and Design Books to Add to Your Reading List

Now that we are halfway through the year, what better time to prioritize your reading list? Whether you’re interested in the history of interior design, the relationship between architecture and health, or learning more about the 20th century’s forgotten architects, Metropolis editors have selected a variety of current and forthcoming titles that will be sure to get you through 2021.
Hudson, NYPosted by
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Antler Development Has Begun in the Hudson Valley

You may have noticed that deer here in the Hudson Valley are starting to develop their antlers. If you have been fortunate to spot a white-tailed buck in the past few weeks, whether it was out by your garden or running across the road, you may have noticed small, fuzzy antlers forming. Adult male deer shed and regrow their antlers each year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy