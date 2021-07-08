Sarah Sze Implants a Fragmented Installation of Individual Mirrors in a Lush Hudson Valley Landscape

Permanently on view at New York’s Hudson Valley. Sarah Sze has unveiled two new artworks for the Storm King Art Center at New York’s Hudson Valley. The centerpiece of the two, Fallen Sky, is a permanent sculptural exhibition commissioned by SKAC and features 132 polished stainless steel pieces that lay on the hillside in a fragmented circle. At first pass, one may not see the piece as it discreetly lays one with nature. However, with just a shift of the eye, Fallen Sky provides a transcendent experience as it mirrors back the living world, in a way she describes in the video below, “you could not see before.” As beautiful as the piece is, the 26-foot amorphous structure will eventually whither with the changing landscape — reflecting how elements change over time.