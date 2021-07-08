Cancel
Fairfield County, CT

Flash Flood Watch issued for Northern Fairfield, Northern Middlesex, Northern New Haven by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 03:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Northern Fairfield; Northern Middlesex; Northern New Haven; Northern New London; Southern Fairfield; Southern Middlesex; Southern New Haven; Southern New London FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southern Connecticut, northeast New Jersey and southeast New York, including the following areas, in southern Connecticut, Northern Fairfield, Northern Middlesex, Northern New Haven, Northern New London, Southern Fairfield, Southern Middlesex, Southern New Haven and Southern New London. In northeast New Jersey, Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union, Hudson, Western Bergen, Western Essex, Western Passaic and Western Union. In southeast New York, Bronx, Kings (Brooklyn), New York (Manhattan), Northern Nassau, Northern Queens, Northern Westchester, Orange, Putnam, Richmond (Staten Island), Rockland, Southern Nassau, Southern Queens and Southern Westchester. * Until Noon EDT today. * Heavy rainfall associated with tropical system Elsa will move into portions of the Tri-State area this morning, with periods of heavy rainfall possible through midday. Although heavy rainfall will be possible this afternoon, the greater chances for this will begin tonight. Total rainfall from this afternoon through Friday is expected to range mostly 2 to 4 inches, with locally higher amounts possible.

