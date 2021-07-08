Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

DMX’s Cause of Death Revealed Months After His Passing: Report

By Cheyenne Ubiera
Posted by 
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A cocaine-induced heart attack is ultimately to blame for rapper DMX’s death, Vulture reports. A source at the Westchester Country medical examiner’s office told the outlet that cocaine was found in the rapper’s urine. “It was cardiac arrest for a period of time, so there was no circulation to the brain,” the source said. An autopsy wasn’t performed as his cause of death was determined from documents by medical professionals and the police. On April 2, the rapper, whose real name is Earl Simmons, was rushed to the hospital, where doctors attempted to revive him. But his brain was already dead by the time he got help. He was officially pronounced dead on April 9. “His death literally happened immediately because the brain was dead,” a source told Vulture. Simmons started performing in the underground rap scene in the mid-80s, releasing his first album, It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot, in May 1998, and it debuted at the top of the Billboard 200. His eighth album, Exodus, was released one month after his death.

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 1

TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dmx#Cause Of Death#Dmx#Vulture#Exodus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
People

Wahlburgers Star Henry 'Nacho' Laun's Cause of Death Revealed

Wahlburgers star Henry "Nacho" Laun's cause of death has been revealed. According to Laun's death certificate from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, acquired by TMZ, he died of "complications of acute cocaine intoxication," with the manner of death listed as an accident. It also notes that he was cremated on June 19.
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Whitney Collings’ Cause of Death Revealed

Reality star Whitney Collings, 33, passed away in December, and now her cause of death has been revealed. According to a death certificate obtained by TMZ, Collings died from “acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, cocaine, alcohol and clonazepam.”. Clonazepam is a sedative used to treat seizures, panic...
MusicMic

DMX's cause of death should wake hip-hop up to its substance abuse problem

After nearly three months or mourning, reports have surfaced over the cause of DMX's death being attributed to a cocaine-induced heart attack that effectively cut off circulation to his brain. The details of his death should be yet another wake-up call to hip-hop on its deleterious relationship with drug addiction.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

What was Jeff LaBar’s cause of death?

JEFF LaBar, guitarist with glam rock band Cinderella, has died at the age of 58. The sad news was confirmed by his son Sebastian in an Instagram message. LaBar was the guitarist with Cinderella and played on all four of their albums before the band broke up in 2017. He...
CelebritiesPosted by
BET

James Brown’s Estate Is Reportedly Almost Settled 15 Years After His Death

The dispute over James Brown’s estate is reportedly coming to an end 15 years after the legend’s death in 2006. Brown’s children and the estate’s administrator, Russell L. Bauknight, announced that a settlement was reached last Friday after two months of “lengthy discussions.” The settlement will resolve outstanding lawsuits centered on the estate and will allow the process of fulfilling “Mr. Brown’s noble estate plan to fund scholarships.”
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

"The Mysterious Death Of Eazy-E" Docuseries Investigates Rap Icon's Untimely Death

The death of ap icon Eazy-E came quickly. It was back in 1995 when the 30-year-old was admitted to the hospital and weeks later, he publicly shared he'd be diagnosed with HIV/AIDS. Ten days after that revelation, the N.W.A. legend passed away, and in the decades that have followed, there have been stories, speculative reports, and rumors regarding the rapper's last days, but his legacy has continued to shine.
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

Emmerdale reveals new triumph for Meena Jutla after Leanna's death

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale villain Meena Jutla gets a new reason to celebrate next week as David Metcalfe makes a big decision about their future. Meena (Paige Sandhu) has been battling for weeks to convince David that she should move in with him. David was reluctant over the suggestion as he wanted to concentrate on helping his troubled son Jacob Gallagher.
Wilmington, DENew York Post

Swavy, dancing TikTok star with millions of followers, shot dead at 19

Matima Miller, the dancing TikTok star better known as Swavy and Babyface.S, has died. He was 19 years old. The Delaware-based teen’s passing was confirmed Tuesday by authorities, who told The Post he was fatally gunned down in broad daylight Monday in the Southbridge neighborhood of Wilmington. “The victim in...
TV Showsenstarz.com

Chick Vennera Dies At 74, 'Golden Girls' Actor Tragic Cause of Death Revealed

Chick Vennera, who's known for his most recognizable scene-stealing iconic dance in 1978's comedy "Thank God It's Friday," passed away at 74. Vennera also became a voice actor for "Animaniacs'' and "Batman Beyond," which fans recalled as remarkable after his iconic appearances in numerous TV shows and films. Sources reported...

Comments / 1

Community Policy