Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monroe County, MI

Special Weather Statement issued for Monroe by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Monroe A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN MONROE COUNTY At 313 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Carleton, moving east at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Monroe County, including the following locations... Newport, Estral Beach, Scofield, South Rockwood, Woodland Beach, Stony Point, Bolles Harbor, Detroit Beach and Rockwood. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monroe County, MI
City
Monroe, MI
City
Detroit, MI
City
Carleton, MI
City
South Rockwood, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Stony Point
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

NFL warns that teams with COVID-19 outbreaks could forfeit games

The NFL warned teams in a Thursday memo that they could be forced forfeit games this season if they are unable to play due to outbreaks among players not vaccinated against the coronavirus. “If a game cannot be rescheduled within the current 18-week schedule and is cancelled due to a...
Posted by
The Associated Press

China rebuffs WHO’s terms for further COVID-19 origins study

BEIJING (AP) — China cannot accept the World Health Organization’s plan for the second phase of a study into the origins of COVID-19, a senior Chinese health official said Thursday. Zeng Yixin, the vice minister of the National Health Commission, said he was “rather taken aback” that the plan includes...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

IRS warns people not to fall for child tax credit scams

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is doubling down on warnings about the possibility of child tax credit scams. “#IRS reminder: Be alert to criminals that ask by phone, email, text or on social media to verify your information claiming it’s needed to get advance #ChildTaxCredit payments. http://irs.gov/childtaxcredit20,” the IRS tweeted Thursday.
Posted by
The Hill

Senate panel advances controversial public lands nominee in tie vote

The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee on Thursday voted along party lines to advance President Biden ’s nominee to head the Bureau of Land Management. The committee voted 10-10 on the nomination of Tracy Stone-Manning Thursday, which under the committee rules means it will advance to the full Senate floor.
Posted by
Fox News

Harvey Weinstein extradicted to California for sexual assault trial

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein is on his way to California. On Tuesday, an attorney for Weinstein, 69, confirmed to Fox News his extradition was expected to happen in mid-July so that he could stand trial for more sexual assault charges. "This morning at approximately 9:25 custody of Mr. Harvey Weinstein...

Comments / 0

Community Policy