Special Weather Statement issued for Monroe by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Monroe A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN MONROE COUNTY At 313 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Carleton, moving east at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Monroe County, including the following locations... Newport, Estral Beach, Scofield, South Rockwood, Woodland Beach, Stony Point, Bolles Harbor, Detroit Beach and Rockwood. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0