Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Sakai America Appoints Toshiyuki Onon as Vice President of Sales and Marketing

Posted by 
Equipment Today
Equipment Today
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sakai America has appointed Mr. Toshiyuki Ono to the newly created position of vice president of sales & marketing, relocating from the Sakai Heavy Industries corporate office in Tokyo, Japan. Ono spent his first 5 years in sales, developing the domestic market in Japan. He spent the last 20 years growing international markets in Southeast Asia, China and Oceania.

www.forconstructionpros.com

Comments / 0

Equipment Today

Equipment Today

Fort Atkinson, WI
56
Followers
710
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Equipment Today provides the commercial construction industry with information for equipment selection, application, maintenance, and asset management, as well as safety and regulation. It serves contractors in highway and heavy and general building construction, demolition, utility, and other construction segments.

 https://www.forconstructionpros.com/equipment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Markets#Sakai America#Sakai Heavy Industries#Ga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
News Break
Marketing
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Paradigm Appoints Elizabeth Ulloa Lowry As Senior Vice President Of Case Management

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradigm, the industry leader in solving catastrophic and complex health care challenges and improving lives, today announced the appointment of Elizabeth Ulloa Lowry as Senior Vice President of Case Management. In the role, she will be responsible for the case management suite of products within Paradigm's Clinical Solutions business unit, overseeing the portfolio's profit and loss, serving as a client ambassador, and leading the company's team of skilled case management professionals. Elizabeth will report directly to Kathy Galia, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Clinical Solutions.
Softwareaithority.com

AiThority Interview with John Stamer, Vice President & GM of Americas Services at Lenovo

Please tell us about your current role and the team / technology you handle at Lenovo. I currently serve as the Vice President & GM of Americas Services and Software at Lenovo, leading services and software sales, operations, and marketing across the North America and Latin America services business. My team is responsible for developing and providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions to solve Lenovo customers’ challenges.
BusinessRadio Online

Phillips Named President of Audacy Networks/Multi-Market Sales

Audacy has named Bob Philips President of Audacy Networks and Multi-Market Sales. In the newly created role he will focus on growing the network and multi-market sales businesses in line with the company's market growth strategy. As Chief Revenue Officer, Phillips was a catalyst for innovation and growth. Under his...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Avidian Appoints John Schaff as Vice President of Exploration

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Avidian Gold Corp. ("Avidian" or the "Company") (TSX-V:AVG)(OTCQB: AVGDF) is pleased to announce it has appointed Mr. John Schaff to Vice-President of Exploration. Dr. Tom Setterfield stepped down as Vice President of Exploration effective July 19th but will remain as a Consultant and Technical Advisor to the Company.
Exton, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Recro Appoints Erica Raether as Vice President of People, Culture and ESG

EXTON, PA — Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPH) announced the appointment of Erica Raether as the company’s inaugural vice president of people, culture and ESG (environmental, social and governance). Ms. Raether has 20 years of human resources experience within the biotech and medical device industries focused on creating and executing innovative strategies that drive employee engagement, advance ESG objectives and achieve operational goals.
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston Business Journal

Dotcom Team appoints John Maher as Sr. Director of Sales, North America.

Dotcom Team, a minority-owned industry-leading Technology and Software Services provider, opened a new office location in Seaport area of Boston, MA and announced that it has appointed technology sales and software executive John Maher as Senior Director of North America Sales. Maher is stepping into this newly created role as Dotcom Team accelerates its global growth strategies. "John has an impressive track record of leading high-performing teams and driving sustainable growth" said Bharat Agrawal, President and CEO of Dotcom Team. "His background in leading-edge technologies and customer-driven partnerships in the industry will advance and expand our commercial opportunities." Maher has spent the last 25 years in the talent acquisition and human resources software and technology services sector, leading go to market strategies for major brands across the United States. As Senior Director of North America Sales at Dotcom Team, he will work closely with direct customers to further the company's innovation and growth agenda. Prior to Maher joining Dotcom Team Maher has held a number of sales leadership roles at market leading technology organizations including Oracle and Kenexa. Maher has spent over 25 years in the Recruitment Process Outsourcing and Human Resources and Technology Consulting where he built strategic client expansion strategies in partnerships with Senior Technology and Talent Acquisition Leaders. About The Dotcom Team Dotcom Team, founded in 1999 is a leading provider of Information Technology resources, Software Development and Managed Services to some of the most respected companies throughout North America. Dotcom Team's solutions provides our clients with the highly qualified, experienced technology professionals for short term and long-term projects, staff augmentation and direct hire. (Dotcom Team has offices in United States and India) Dotcom Team also has its own in-house Retail ERP solutions brand ‘Proxima360’ that helps country’s top retailers’ blueprint and implement their entire retail roadmap. For more information about Dotcom Team's products and services, including Proxima360 visit www.dotcom-team.com and follow The Dotcom Team on LinkedIn and Twitter Media Contact: Sachin Kumar Bhate Director, Marketing & Innovation Sachin.Bhate@dotcom-team.com.
Businessdcvelocity.com

ReverseLogix Names Vice President of Finance

Burlingame, Calif. July 15, 2021 – ReverseLogix, a provider of end-to-end returns management systems, announced that Alex Muñoz has joined the company as vice president of finance. He is responsible for leading and managing all financial aspects of the company’s growth as it delivers revolutionary reverse logistics solutions to retailers, ecommerce brands, manufacturers and 3PLs.
Businessaithority.com

Quantori Expands Executive Team, Appoints Sean Murphy as Vice President, Client Services

Quantori, leading data science and digital transformation services company for the life sciences and healthcare sectors, announced the appointment of Sean Murphy as Vice President of Client Services, effective immediately. Sean will oversee Quantori’s global network of IT professionals providing world-class software engineering and data analytics services to top biopharma and healthcare companies.
Businessglobalconstructionreview.com

Balfour Beatty appoints vice president for US operation

UK contractor Balfour Beatty has appointed Daniel LaFrance vice president and chief compliance officer for its buildings, civils and investments operations in the US. Working in Virginia, LaFrance will focus on legal, regulatory and operational compliance, and also managing risk assessments. He was previously employed at Colas USA for 16...
Businessaithority.com

Medallia Appoints Bill Staikos As Senior Vice President Of Industry Solutions

Customer experience leader brings his experience with insights, data/analytics, design, transformation, AI/ML, and customer-led culture to Medallia. Medallia, Inc. the global leader in customer and employee experience management,announced Bill Staikos has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Industry Solutions. With more than 25 years in financial services and a primary focus on driving customer and employee experience excellence, Bill is a recognized client advocate with proven expertise in envisioning and executing holistic customer-centric strategies. He hosts an award-winning podcast, Be Customer Led, with listeners in nearly 80 countries, and is also co-founder of Monday Mentor Meetup, a LinkedIn group dedicated to helping Customer and Employee Experience practitioners accelerate their careers.
BusinessStamford Advocate

Ed Schell Joins ControlByNet as Vice President of Field Sales

Selected to Lead Multifamily Growth of Cloud Video and Remote Guarding Solutions. ControlByNet LLC, a leader in cloud and managed video surveillance solutions, appointed Ed Schell, out of Colorado, as Vice President of Field Sales to manage its growth of the cloud & managed video surveillance and remote guarding solutions focusing on the multifamily industry. Schell has a long history in multifamily having been named to the Apartment Association of Metro Denver’s Hall of Fame, National Apartment Association’s Suppliers Council Board and receiving the 2016 NAA Excellence Award. Schell previously held numerous titles with HD Supply including Regional VP for Multifamily.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

CanAlaska Appoints New Vice President Exploration

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Nathan Bridge appointed VP to work with Dr. Karl Schimann. Saskatchewan Technical Team Expands with senior geologists Carey Galeschuk and Greg Gudmundson. Appointments Support Renewed Investment Interest in Carbon-Free Energy Metals. Vancouver,...
Businessdevops.com

Delphix Appoints Tammi Warfield as Senior Vice President of Customer Success

Microsoft and BMC Veteran Brings More Than Two Decades of Experience in Enterprise SaaS. Redwood City, CA, July 13, 2021 — Delphix, the industry leading data company for DevOps, today announced the appointment of Tammi Warfield as Senior Vice President of Customer Success. Based in Houston, Texas, Warfield will be responsible for the Delphix Customer Success and Technical Support organizations globally with a focus on scaling those teams for Delphix’s next level of growth.
Real EstatePosted by
TheStreet

Motto Mortgage Vice President Named 2021 HousingWire Marketing Leader

DENVER, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage is pleased to announce that Kelly Gill, vice president of marketing and advertising for Motto Franchising, LLC and wemlo SM, has been selected as an inaugural HousingWire Marketing Leader. This new award recognizes the 50 most creative and influential marketing minds in the real estate and mortgage industries.
Businessmetroatlantaceo.com

Avanos Medical, Inc. Appoints Moji James as Senior Vice President & General Counsel

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE: AVNS) today announced that Moji James has been appointed senior vice president & general counsel. In this role, James will oversee the Company's legal, government relations and global security functions. During her more than 25 years practicing law, James has supported the development and commercialization of...
BusinessTimes Union

Foresight Expands Executive Team Appointing Laura Gomez Thomas as New Vice President of Claims

Thomas is bringing her extensive background in claims to strengthen the growing insurtech. Foresight Risk & Insurance Services, an insurtech company modernizing workers comp and rewarding proactive insureds with lower premiums, announced that Laura Gomez Thomas will now oversee the company’s claims program as Vice President of Claims. In her new role, Thomas will be a critical partner to all parties involved in facilitating the mission Foresight has committed to.
Businesswineindustryadvisor.com

Fine Wine Négociant Demeine Estates Announces Scott Diaz as Senior Vice President, Global Brand Strategy & Marketing

Scott Diaz Brings His Brand Marketing Expertise and Leadership to Company During Monumental Growth Period. Demeine Estates, a Napa Valley-based négociant of fine wines, is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Diaz as Senior Vice President, Global Brand Strategy & Marketing. A wine industry marketing veteran, Scott will be instrumental in providing strategic vision and marketing leadership for Demeine Estates, implementing innovative omni-channel marketing and sales campaigns, along with executing both consumer and trade activations. In addition, Scott will support future business development strategy and recruitment of new producers, both domestic and international. This hiring comes at an exciting growth period for Demeine Estates, as the company welcomed ten fine wine sales leaders to the team last month.
BusinessPosted by
FraminghamSOURCE

Arch Therapeutics Announces Yrigoyen As Vice President of sales

FRAMINGHAM – Arch Therapeutics, a developer of novel self-assembling wound care and biosurgical devices, yesterday, July 12, announced that Dan Yrigoyen has joined the organization as Vice President of Sales. Yrigoyen will lead the Company’s national commercialization effort with a focus on revenue generation and channel development. Yrigoyen has over...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Mitch Willingham Joins Ergomotion As Vice President Of Global Sales As Gui Peres Transitions To President Of The Wellness Division

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ergomotion, the global leader of adjustable bed base design and manufacturing, announced Mitch Willingham as the new Vice President of Global Sales. Willingham succeeds Gui Peres, who will transition to President of Ergomotion's Wellness Division. In this role, Willingham will be responsible...

Comments / 0

Community Policy