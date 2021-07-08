Town of Ethel Seeks Alderman

The Town of Ethel will hold a special election to fill a vacant Alderman seat that was not filled during the general election in June. The qualifying period for the special election will end on July 21 at 5 pm. To qualify the candidate must live inside the town limits, be a registered voter and submit a Qualifying Statement of Intent with signatures from town residents. The special election will be held on August 10 from 7 am until 7 pm at the Ethel Volunteer Fire Department.