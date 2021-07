The “highly transmissible” Delta has now become the dominant coronavirus variant in the US, accounting for more than half of Covid infections in the country in a span of two weeks, according to new data released by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.New Covid infections with the Delta variant now account for 51.7 per cent of the infections. The B.1.1.7 or Alpha variant makes up for 28.7 per cent cases after remaining a dominant variant for months.The variant known as B.1.617.2 was first detected in India in December and labeled as a “variant of concern” by the World Health...