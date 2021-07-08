Watch Two Evansville Students Share Memories Created on Magical Disney Trip [Video]
The chaperones and students from Cops Connecting With Kids recently returned from their annual trip to Walt Disney World. It is, without a doubt, a life-changing experience for these deserving middle school students, most us which have never been on a plane or even out of the state. The trip also has a huge impact on the ‘big’ kids – the cops, educators, and volunteers who go along for the ride. Luckily, we happen to know one of those chaperones and a couple of those students.my1053wjlt.com
Comments / 0