Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Evansville, IN

Watch Two Evansville Students Share Memories Created on Magical Disney Trip [Video]

By Bobby G., Liberty
Posted by 
My 1053 WJLT
My 1053 WJLT
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The chaperones and students from Cops Connecting With Kids recently returned from their annual trip to Walt Disney World. It is, without a doubt, a life-changing experience for these deserving middle school students, most us which have never been on a plane or even out of the state. The trip also has a huge impact on the ‘big’ kids – the cops, educators, and volunteers who go along for the ride. Luckily, we happen to know one of those chaperones and a couple of those students.

my1053wjlt.com

Comments / 0

My 1053 WJLT

My 1053 WJLT

Evansville IN
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Evansville, IN
Lifestyle
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Local
Indiana Society
Evansville, IN
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Cops Connecting With Kids#Walt Disney World
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Disney
News Break
Kids
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Relationships
Related
Indiana StatePosted by
My 1053 WJLT

Indiana HGTV Star Gets Even with Front Porch Package Stealers

Everyone loves to order online and have whatever they want to be delivered right to their door. What we do not love is when a**holes think that it is an open invitation to take our stuff. More and more you see people posting that their most recent Amazon package was stolen right off of their front porch. Well, wouldn’t it be nice to have a little fun at the expense of those who keep stealing your stuff? HGTV star, Mina Starsiak Hawk thought so.
PetsPosted by
My 1053 WJLT

If You Love Beets and Puppies, You Will Love Our Pet of the Week – DWIGHT

It Takes a Village is looking for someone to foster our Thursday Pet of the Week, DWIGHT, and even his litter-mate RODERICK - so even if you're not able to adopt right now, you can still help. I think we can all agree that an animal shelter is really no place for a couple of cute mixed-breed puppies, right? So let's do something about that, and get those fellas out of there, even if just temporarily.
Evansville, INPosted by
My 1053 WJLT

New Coffee and Craft Soda Shop Coming to Downtown Evansville

Downtown Evansville, particularly the Main St. Walkway, has been through quite a resurgence over the past several years. It's gone from literally being the center of town in the city's infancy to the go-to shopping destination in the 40s, 50s, and 60s (like the east side is today), to a place you didn't go to after dark when I was growing up. These days, thanks to the efforts of Mayor Lloyd Winnecke's administration, particularly the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District, and those of his predecessor, Mayor Jonathan Weinzapfel, who was responsible for getting the Ford Center built, the Walkway is once again becoming a destination for residents and visitors to go for food, entertainment, and even a place to live. The increase in popularity is also attracting more businesses looking to get in on the action to the area. That includes a new coffee and craft soda business getting ready to open up shop in the not-to-distant future.
Gatlinburg, TNPosted by
My 1053 WJLT

Top 3 Most Fun Things To Do at Ripley’s Aquarium in Gatlinburg (GALLERY)

When vacationing in Gatlinburg it is a must that you visit Ripley's Aquarium. Here are the Top 3 things our family enjoyed the most during our visit. Angel here and our family had never had the opportunity to visit an aquarium until this summer. Not a single one of us. We all left with sore jawbones from our mouths being open in awe the whole time. It is an experience for the whole family whether you have young kids or teenagers. Parker and Braden loved it just as much as Tuck and Charlotte. Joe was mesmerized by the sharks and I loved seeing all the different varieties of fish.
Cell PhonesPosted by
My 1053 WJLT

Face Replace App Growing in Popularity & We’re Showing You How To Use It

Reface Apps have become an increasingly popular pastime. You can literally trade faces with any celebrity you want and put yourself in a video. IT'S HILARIOUS. Angel here and earlier this week Brent Garder (otherwise known as Brently) shared a really fun app called Reface with me. He showed me all the fun videos he had made and I was literally in tears from laughter so I had to tell y'all.
Evansville, INPosted by
My 1053 WJLT

Evansville Otters Serving up Donut Bank Burgers for One Night Only

If you've ever been to the Fall Festival on Franklin Street then you know the delicacy that is Donut Bank Burgers. If you've never had one, you are sleeping on a delicious treat! They take a glazed donut, cut it in half and serve a hamburger patty with cheese on it. It sounds gross. I was very hesitant the first time I tried one, but after the first bite, it was soooo delicious.
Owensboro, KYPosted by
My 1053 WJLT

Christmas in July At Diamond Lake Happening This Weekend in Owensboro

Diamond Lake Campground and Resort here in Owensboro-Daviess County is having a little fun of its own with the concept of Christmas in July. The fun in Owensboro starts down on the riverfront Friday After 5 as they are also celebrating Christmas in July. We had the opportunity to talk with Santa Claus this morning and he and Mrs. Claus will be at McConnell Plaza. There is going to be a giant Christmas tree set up and they will be giving out candy canes and gifts to the children that come to visit with them.
Evansville, INPosted by
My 1053 WJLT

Win This Prize Package and You’ll Be the Master of Chillin’ and Grillin’

We are smack dab in the middle of summertime, which means there is plenty of beautiful weather left and plenty of chances to grill out. There's nothing quite like the taste of a burger, dog, brat, or chicken fresh from the grill. Pair that up with an ice-cold beverage and a comfy chair and you're pretty much set. That, my friend, is what you call chillin' and grillin'. And let me tell you, we have assembled a grand prize package that will instantly up your outdoor game to a master level.

Comments / 0

Community Policy