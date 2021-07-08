Cancel
Columbia County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Columbia, Western Columbia by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 15:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Columbia; Western Columbia A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHERN BERKSHIRE AND SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIA COUNTIES At 311 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Copake, or 12 miles southwest of Great Barrington, moving northeast at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, Copake, Sheffield, Otis, Ancram, Housatonic, Stockbridge, Hillsdale, New Marlborough, Taghkanic, Monterey, Alford, Tyringham, Ancramdale, Hartsville, Glendale, North Hillsdale and Williamsville.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

