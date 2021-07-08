Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tucson, AZ

Letter: Re: the July 4. article “Tucson’s challenge to '2nd Amendment sanctuary' law is latest in local control saga”

By Michael Pacder, North side
tucson.com
 14 days ago

Re: the July 5 article "City, state disagree on enforcing gun laws." City Laws that violate the 2nd Amendment and contradict State Law cannot Stand. Imagine driving up the Interstate 93 and every city had a different law concerning AR-15s. First you are legal; then you drive 10 miles and you are a felon. Then you stop at the next town and you have committed a misdemeanor all by simply owning a legal Constitutionally protected firearm.

tucson.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Government
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2nd Amendment#Citizens#The Arizona Daily Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

NFL warns that teams with COVID-19 outbreaks could forfeit games

The NFL warned teams in a Thursday memo that they could be forced forfeit games this season if they are unable to play due to outbreaks among players not vaccinated against the coronavirus. “If a game cannot be rescheduled within the current 18-week schedule and is cancelled due to a...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

New Capitol Police chief to take over Friday

Incoming U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger will take over on Friday, the Capitol Police Board announced Thursday. The Capitol Police Board officially announced that Manger, who served over four decades in policing, was chosen to helm USPC. Manger’s selection was first reported by The Associated Press, and confirmed by...
InternetPosted by
The Hill

Website outages hit Olympics, Amazon and major banks

Multiple major websites were down for about an hour Thursday afternoon in an apparent widespread outage linked to the global content distribution network Akamai. Sites hit spanned many different fields, including the site for the upcoming Olympic Games. However, the impacted websites appeared to be operating again around 1 p.m....
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

IRS warns people not to fall for child tax credit scams

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is doubling down on warnings about the possibility of child tax credit scams. “#IRS reminder: Be alert to criminals that ask by phone, email, text or on social media to verify your information claiming it’s needed to get advance #ChildTaxCredit payments. http://irs.gov/childtaxcredit20,” the IRS tweeted Thursday.

Comments / 1

Community Policy