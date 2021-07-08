Letter: Re: the July 4. article “Tucson’s challenge to '2nd Amendment sanctuary' law is latest in local control saga”

Re: the July 5 article "City, state disagree on enforcing gun laws." City Laws that violate the 2nd Amendment and contradict State Law cannot Stand. Imagine driving up the Interstate 93 and every city had a different law concerning AR-15s. First you are legal; then you drive 10 miles and you are a felon. Then you stop at the next town and you have committed a misdemeanor all by simply owning a legal Constitutionally protected firearm.