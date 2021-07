Research also found that Reputation Score Correlates with Higher Top Line Revenues for Multifamily Housing. Reputation, the global leader in reputation experience management (RXM), released findings from its 2021 Property Management Reputation Report, which analyzed more than 80,000 multifamily residential properties across the U.S. The research shows that the property managers who have adapted to changing consumer behaviors have protected or improved their reputations as they emerge from the pandemic. Additionally, renters are leaving more reviews than ever, with positive sentiment centered around digital tools used by property managers and the speed at which building staff respond to various requests.