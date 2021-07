In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is news that the Edmonton Oilers have met with Zach Hyman and could be close on the terms of a new contract. How might the Toronto Maple Leafs still be involved? That is where things get interesting. Meanwhile, the Seattle Kraken selected their roster on Wednesday evening as part of the NHL Expansion Draft. But, are they done making moves? A lot of insiders think there’s more coming. Finally, Patrik Laine might be close to signing a deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets.