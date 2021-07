McDonald's is making like the Spice Girls and planning to spice up our lives with a brand new burger, which is set to make this summer the hottest one yet. The fast-food chain has announced the arrival of the McSpicy, its hottest burger ever. A thick, succulent chicken fillet with a spicy coating, on a bed of crunchy, cool lettuce and mayo, between toasted sesame seed buns - the McSpicy definitely has a certain zing to it!