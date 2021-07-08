Haute Design Welcomes Andrea Schumacher To Its Exclusive Haute Design Network

With an out-and-out urgency to confront the climate crisis, 16 winning designs are hungry for creative action. ‘over the past year, many of us have wondered: how will the creative industries respond in a time of unprecedented crisis?‘ comments richard van der laken, co-founder and creative director of what design can do. ‘creatives are no longer willing to wait for the change they want to see. they’re determined to be part of building a better future; one which redefines not only our relationship with waste, but our relationship with nature.‘ following the no waste challenge entry call in march 2021, what design can do in partnership with the IKEA foundation reveal how designers address this huge impact of waste on climate change. the winners receive €10,000 euro in funding and launch full-stream-ahead into a development program, turning every idea into reality.