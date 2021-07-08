Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Haute Design Welcomes Andrea Schumacher To Its Exclusive Haute Design Network

Houston Chronicle
 14 days ago

MIAMI (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. The Haute Design Network, well known for its exclusive and luxurious lifestyle publication Haute Living, is privileged to present Andrea Schumacher as a member and expert in the interior design field. As a Haute Design partner, Schumacher exclusively represents the Interior Design market of Denver, Colorado.

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Service Design#Interior Designers#Haute Residence#Prweb#The Haute Design Network#Haute Living#Haute Design#Universal Design#Harvard University#Nbc#Columbia Pictures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
Related
Real EstateMySanAntonio

Steve Nassar Joins The Haute Residence Exclusive Real Estate Network

VANCOUVER, Wash. (PRWEB) July 10, 2021. Acclaimed real estate expert Steve Nassar accepts the invitation to Haute Residence’s invite-only Network. Steve Nassar exclusively represents the luxury real estate market in the Camas and Vancouver, Washington area. Top 5 real estate agents in Portland Metro by total sales volume in the...
Interior Designaspiremetro.com

Designer Friday: An Aspire Exclusive Interview With Cami Weinstein

Cami Weinstein has grown her business tremendously over the last two decades by artfully crafting residential, commercial and now hospitality spaces. Her projects span from Manhattan, The Hamptons and all the way to the West Coast, allowing her to make an impression and transform homes across the nation. By combining custom furnishings, unique art and a keen sense of color, Weinstein has showcased her designs in many major publications such as Luxe Magazine, NYC&G and now aspire design and home. Introducing this week’s Designer Friday, Cami Weinstein.
Designdesignboom.com

what design can do exclusively announces the winners of no waste challenge

With an out-and-out urgency to confront the climate crisis, 16 winning designs are hungry for creative action. ‘over the past year, many of us have wondered: how will the creative industries respond in a time of unprecedented crisis?‘ comments richard van der laken, co-founder and creative director of what design can do. ‘creatives are no longer willing to wait for the change they want to see. they’re determined to be part of building a better future; one which redefines not only our relationship with waste, but our relationship with nature.‘ following the no waste challenge entry call in march 2021, what design can do in partnership with the IKEA foundation reveal how designers address this huge impact of waste on climate change. the winners receive €10,000 euro in funding and launch full-stream-ahead into a development program, turning every idea into reality.
LawTimes Union

Jorge Calil Joins the Exclusive Haute Lawyer Network by Haute Living

MIAMI (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Jorge Calil is the founder of The Law Offices of Jorge A. Calil, P.A. The Haute Lawyer Network, well known for its exclusive and luxurious lifestyle publication Haute Living, is privileged to present Mr. Jorge Calil as a member and expert in his field. Haute...
Interior Designarchiproducts.com

The S 43 Mart Stam’s Chair Adds a Splash of Colour

21/07/202 - This year is the 90th anniversary of the iconic Thonet S 43 tubular steel chair designed by Mart Stam. For this occasion Thonet now introduces the S 43 K children’s chair in a new colour collection, created by the Hamburg-based design studio Besau Marguerre. The five new shades, inspired by minerals and gemstones, provide beautiful colour accents without being garish or obviously ‘childish’.
Interior DesignELLE DECOR

Orange Is the New Chic in This Parisian Furniture Showroom

Pierre Yovanovitch is on a roll. Just two months after the Paris-based designer revealed his newest venture, a furniture and lighting collection called Pierre Yovanovitch Mobilier, he has unveiled a stylish new showroom in which to flaunt the elegant wares. Of course, a chic furniture collection merits equally sophisticated environs....
Interior Designindianapolismonthly.com

The SoBro Showroom Showcasing Stylish Vintage Furniture

At SoBro’s Solomon Paris building, you can gather all the vintage things you love under one roof now that home-decor showroom Sheafer + King Modern has joined the antiques shops inside the former train depot at 52nd and the Monon. Partners Andrea Sheafer and Andrew King both have an eye for finding exceptional vintage art and furniture from the 1950s through 1980s in excellent condition. Both have a background in the arts, and their creative sides shine through in how they have curated their gallery. The dedicated spaces for both modern and midcentury-modern art and design feel like special exhibits of Danish nesting tables and postmodern, pop-influenced lamps. A large, moveable wall showcases rotating pieces of abstract art while allowing for a constantly moving layout around the shop’s stock of larger furniture items, like best-sellers Herman Miller and Knoll chairs. Vases, sculptures, and lighting rest on swoon-worthy credenzas and side tables throughout. The vintage found here is like brand-new.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

8 Favorites For A Modern Bathroom

Are you lacking inspiration for your bathroom design? Walk-in shower, freestanding bathtub, tiled floor or walls… It is true that today, there are so many possibilities that it is easy to get lost!. To help you make your project a reality, we have spotted 8 favorites for a modern bathroom,...
Interior Designlushome.com

Wood, Green and Blue Room Colors, Beautiful Interior Design Ideas

Natural wood and nature-inspired room colors create beautiful and modern interiors in the Californian home, demonstrating elegance and excellent design ideas. This cozy villa in sunny California looks perfect, peaceful, comfortable, and inviting. The beautiful, stylish, livable spaces offer inspiring, modern interior design and home renovation ideas. Modern interiors featuring...
Interior Designarchiproducts.com

Officine Gullo and Aquazzura: Fashion Meets Design

22/07/2021 - Luxury artisanal creations merging design and fashion. Andrea Gullo, Director of Officine Gullo, and Edgardo Osorio, founder and Creative Director of the Italian luxury footwear brand Aquazzura, have created a tailor-made kitchen for the Venetian residence of Osorio, Palazzo Corner Spinelli, in the San Marco district of Venice, on the Grand Canal.
Interior Designamazinginteriordesign.com

7 Classy Interior Design Ideas for Your Condo

Interior designers stress the importance of simplicity. When an interior design is too convoluted, it creates an uncomfortable atmosphere in the surrounding space. This is especially true for those living in a condo. In a condo unit, the interior design makes a significant difference in the appearance of every room.
Designers & Collectionsaspiremetro.com

Eva Sonaike “Brings Color To Life” With A Passion For African Textiles

Eva Sonaike is a London-based interiors company specializing in luxury home textiles and soft furnishings with a distinctive and vibrant West-African aesthetic. The company’s ethos ‘Bringing Colour to Life’ is reflected in its signature collections of cushions, rugs, fabrics and furnishings using textiles designed by Eva Sonaike. Starting in the editorial world, Eva uses her vast knowledge of the interiors industry and fashion to inform her work, while always being driven by her passion for African textiles and vibrancy. Her designs are widely favored and stocked worldwide in prestigious stores such as Globus in Switzerland, Temple Muse and Alara in Lagos.
Home & GardenArchDaily

13 Architecture and Design Books to Add to Your Reading List

Now that we are halfway through the year, what better time to prioritize your reading list? Whether you’re interested in the history of interior design, the relationship between architecture and health, or learning more about the 20th century’s forgotten architects, Metropolis editors have selected a variety of current and forthcoming titles that will be sure to get you through 2021.
Interior DesignOZY

Stunning New Designs for Your Home

Hosting is exciting. But hosting for the first time in over a year is even better. For the longest time, the notion of dinner parties has felt consigned to the pre-pandemic world. No longer. As people start opening their homes up to friends and family again, interior design is now a top pursuit of many an intrepid host. So what’s new, cool and intriguing this summer? Break out the chardonnay or IPAs and join us for a dive into must-have furniture ideas worth your cash, the rising designer stars to know and the trends to take home.
Interior DesignTampa Bay News Wire

5 Creative Home Decor Tips to Transform Your Living Room

After a long day at work, the living room is the place you go to relax. A clean, well-furnished living room helps you catch a breath after a long tiring day. One cannot describe the pleasure of feeling the soft carpet under the feet in words. That’s why it’s essential...
Home & Gardenlushome.com

How to Choose Kitchen Hoods for Modern Kitchen Designs and Remodeling Projects

Black-n-white kitchen cabinets and appliances, stove, fan hood, under-cabinet lighting, contemporary kitchen design. A kitchen hood that is compatible with the kitchen layout helps create an attractive and modern kitchen design. You need to choose the look and efficiency of a contemporary kitchen appliance to decorate your kitchen in style. A range hood that fits into the kitchen design enhances the beauty of the modern space. Here are the Lushome collection of kitchen hoods in various decorating-design styles and home staging tips to choose the best appliance for your kitchen design.
Interior DesignTrendHunter.com

10 Backyard Furniture Designs

Investing in outdoor furniture has become increasingly important during the pandemic, and there are some new notable pieces that have recently hit the market just in time for summer. What makes a successful outdoor furniture design is its durability, functionality, and careful choice in materials -- something all these products do so well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy