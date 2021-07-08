Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Crime Stories: Beautiful young joggers brutally raped, killed. ‘Don’t Be A Victim’

By Crime Online Staff
Posted by 
CrimeOnline
CrimeOnline
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sexM6_0arG6n5K00

From Karina Vetrano to Molly Tibbetts, there is a long, sad list of women who have died or disappeared while exercising.

Joining Nancy Grace Today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tPmEo_0arG6n5K00
Kirk Nurmi – Jodi Arias Former Attorney, Author of “ Trapped with Ms. Arias Parts 2 and 3, My Final Words “
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V6jgH_0arG6n5K00
Dr. Bethany Marshall – Psychoanalyst, Beverly Hills, New Netflix show: ‘Bling Empire’
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OYEAf_0arG6n5K00
JoScott Morgan – Professor of Forensics Jacksonville State University, Author of “ Blood Beneath My Feet “
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39xw7R_0arG6n5K00
Dave Mack Crime Online Investigative Reporter

Special Guest

  • Phil Vetrano – Father of Karina Vetrano

Crime Stories with Nancy Grace” on Fox Nation is also a national radio show heard on SiriusXM channel 111 airing for two hours daily starting at 12 p.m. EST. You can also subscribe and download the daily podcasts at iHeart Podcasts.

[Feature Photo: Pixabay]

Comments / 0

CrimeOnline

CrimeOnline

New York City, NY
54K+
Followers
2K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

CrimeOnline ushers in a new era of combatting crime and crime awareness. From the “Most Wanted” across the country to missing people and Amber Alerts, nationwide breaking crime news, sex offender registries, jail breaks, “caught-on-video,” tip lines and the newest, slickest consumer scams, CrimeOnline arms its audience with need-to-know information that not only allows them to protect themselves but also gather as a community – a crime-busting nation – to fight back. CrimeOnline was founded by renowned legal analyst Nancy Grace.

 https://www.crimeonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Grace
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stories#Joggers#Radio#Fox Nation#Siriusxm Channel 111#Iheart Podcasts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

[Crime Stories] Shocking New Evidence: Cult Mom Lori Vallow buys flip flops & Burger King while hubby #4 bleeds out dead

New evidence released by Arizona investigators indicates Charles Vallow’s death was planned. Detailed text messages point to the idea of harming Lori Vallow’s fourth husband being discussed months before he was shot by Alex Cox, who claimed self-defense. Vallow’s brother, Gerry, said in an interview with EastIdahoNews.com that he was...
Woodbury, NYPosted by
CrimeOnline

Crime Stories: Lipstick, High Heels & Purse Only Clues as TV Star Jodi Huisentruit Vanishes

When Iowa TV news anchor Jodi Huisentruit fails to show up for her morning show, coworkers know something is wrong. Huisentruit’s red Mazda Miata is still in the parking lot, as well as other evidence that suggests a struggle had taken place near the car. Her personal items, a hairdryer, lipstick, and red high heel shoes, as well as a bent car key, were strewn about the area.
Public SafetyCrime Online

Crime Stories: GIRL-IN-A-TOTE-BAG

The body of a missing 13-year-old girl is found inside a pink tote bag discarded just off I-75 in Florida. Her guardian had reported the girl as missing. Now the guardian and an aunt have been arrested and charged with murder in Delia Young’s death. As CrimeOnline previously reported, Valerie...
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Crime Stories: Iowa Jogger Mollie Tibbets’ Killer to Walk Free?

Sentencing for the man convicted of killing University of Iowa student, Mollie Tibbetts, has been delayed amid new information. Judge Joel Yates ordered Cristhian Rivera’s sentencing be delayed after two witnesses told investigators that a different man confessed to the crime. The delay came about after the defense filed a motion, blaming the prosecution for withholding evidence.
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Autumn Hallow: Despite 30 police calls, dad and stepmom starve, withhold water & beat beloved girl to death

The father and stepmother of slain Minnesota girl Autumn Hallow admitted in court this week that they killed the child while doling out punishment. As CrimeOnline previously reported, an autopsy revealed that 8-year-old Autumn had atrophied muscles and significant hair loss, puncture wounds on her head, bleeding on the brain and in the abdomen, and bruises on her hips and hands.
EntertainmentPosted by
CrimeOnline

Crime Stories: Tiger King Sentence SLASHED?

A federal appeals court has ordered former zoo owner and “Netflix” star Joe Exotic to be re-sentenced for his conviction in a murder-for-hire plot. The “Tiger King” star — real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage — was sentenced in January 2020 to 22 years in a federal lockup for trying to hire two men to kill his nemesis, Big Cat Rescue owner Carole Baskin.
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Suspected female serial killer Pam Hupp charged with killing cancer-ridden best friend after chemotherapy appointment: Reports

Suspected female serial killer Pam Hupp is facing another murder charge after police say she killed a longtime friend in 2011. According to Lincoln County Prosecuting Attorney Mike Wood, Pamela Hupp (pictured right), who’s serving a life sentence for killing a disabled man in 2016, has been charged with the death of Elizabeth “Betsy” Faria (pictured left).
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Crime Stories: ARMED PERV RISES FROM BACK SEAT OF MINIVAN, MOM & KIDS SCREAM IN FEAR! ‘DON’T BE A VICTIM’

Never underestimate the power of a locked door. A mother discovers the truth here when a man hides in her minivan, then threatens the family. “Crime Stories with Nancy Grace” on Fox Nation is also a national radio show heard on SiriusXM channel 111 airing for two hours daily starting at 12 p.m. EST. You can also subscribe and download the daily podcasts at iHeart Podcasts.
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Crime Stories: Couple Heads to Mountain Cabin, Goes Missing. Human Torso Just Found.

Bart Halderson, 50, and his wife Krista Halderson, 53, have been missing since before the 4th of July holiday. Their son, 23-year-old Chandler Halderson, reported them missing after they didn’t return from what he said was a planned weekend trip to their cabin in Langlade County. Chandler Halderson has since been arrested on suspicion of providing a false report in a kidnapping investigation.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CrimeOnline

Los Angeles Manhunt Ends With Arrest of Dad Who Left Baby For Dead in Hotel Room: ‘I Don’t Know Why He Would Run’

Police in Los Angeles have arrested a man who is accused of leaving his unconscious toddler to die in a hotel room, and fleeing the scene. As CrimeOnline previously reported, police responded to the Rosa Bell Hotel in south Los Angeles Tuesday morning. There, they found an 18-month-old boy who was unresponsive and not breathing. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Kentucky StatePosted by
CrimeOnline

Kentucky man’s girlfriend forced to watch as he’s tortured, choked to death on his own tongue wrapped in foil

Kentucky police have arrested a third suspect in a gruesome torture and murder case in Louisville last fall. Daniel E. Rosselot, 36, was arrested Friday and charged with complicity to murder, two counts of complicity to first-degree unlawful imprisonment, complicity to abuse of a corpse, and complicity to tampering with physical evidence, the Louisville Courier Journal reports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy