Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

This New Pill Could End The Need For Gluten-Free Food

By Lauren Rothman
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you're one of the approximately 3 million Americans diagnosed with celiac disease — or one of the 18 million Americans that is sensitive to gluten (according to Beyond Celiac) – you know how difficult it is to miss out on breads, bagels, croissants, and pizzas. Or, when you indulge in these goodies, it's not fun to feel sick afterwards. Even with a whole range of gluten-free substitutions, the real deal is always so much better.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Mashed

Mashed

56K+
Followers
17K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gluten Free Food#Pill#Americans#Beyond Celiac#Norwegian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
Country
Norway
Related
Lifestylesimplygluten-free.com

Gluten-free products for your summertime needs

Summer is here and with it comes opportunity for entertaining guests, going camping or on outdoor adventures, and for those with school-aged children, it’s almost time to send them back to school!. That said, here are some products to help you with all your summer needs. Entertaining Guests:. Bärenjäger Honey...
RecipesTrendHunter.com

Gluten-Free Plant-Based Pies

These new Raised Gluten Free pies are arriving for the 2021 summer season to provide consumers with a way to indulge their sweet tooth in a free-from manner. The pies come in the form of the Blueberry Bliss and the Southern Peach flavors, which are both characterized by their plant-based recipes that make them both 100% vegan and allergy friendly. The pies maintain a sweet filling and delicate pastry crust to make them the perfect option to serve for dessert this summer.
NutritionNews-Medical.net

Research focuses on ways to enhance gluten-free products

Gluten is a protein complex found in cereals such as wheat, rye and barley. It is responsible for the elastic texture of dough so that loaves and rolls can be baked into different shapes while remaining flexible and crusty. It also lengthens the shelf life of bread at room temperature, when associated with preservatives.
Food & Drinkssimplygluten-free.com

Gluten-Free 3-Ingredient Brownies

Few things in life go together as perfectly as chocolate and peanut butter. But, for those who can’t eat peanuts – whether it’s due to an allergy or because you avoid legumes – chocolate and sunflower seed butter is just as perfect! That’s why I’m happy to introduce you to the new Chocolate SunButter. That’s right, our beloved SunButter now comes in a chocolate variety.
Food & DrinksPosted by
TheStreet

Feel Good Foods Enters New Category With Launch Of Gluten-Free Square Pan Pizza

NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading gluten-free Frozen Snack & Appetizers brand, Feel Good Foods announced today the launch of their new Detroit-style Square Pan Pizza - a milestone category debut. After years of R&D on crust, taste, and texture, and pulling inspiration from grocery and restaurant food trends, they're thrilled to bring the first gluten-free Detroit-style pizza to the frozen aisle. Available in Margherita, Truffle Mushroom, and Four Cheese, each include a baking tray that helps deliver pizzeria-style results every time.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Square Gluten-Free Pizzas

Inspired by Detriot-style pizzas, Feel Good Foods is venturing into the frozen pizza category with square gluten-free pizzas. The Square Pan Pizzas are packaged in baking trays and they can be enjoyed in three varieties: Four Cheese, Truffle Mushroom and Margherita. According to the brand, these gluten-free pizzas set themselves...
Albuquerque, NMEastern New Mexico News

Gluten-free cooking ahead on show

Information on gluten-free cooking and using a grid as a guide for quilted creations will be the featured topics on “Creative Living” 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and noon Thursday (all times Mountain). K.C. Pomering is the founder of G-Free Foodie, an online resource for gluten-free cooking. She will discuss the benefits...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Super Moist Gluten-Free Chocolate Cake Recipe

Despite the fact that many people have a very good reason to avoid eating gluten — namely that they have celiac disease, the symptoms of which can be both miserable and dangerous when gluten is ingested — gluten-free breads, cakes, and pastries are perceived by many others as less tasty than those made with regular wheat flour. If you are one who needs convincing that gluten-free foods can be perfectly delicious, this cake will finally do that convincing.
RecipesPosted by
Third Coast Review

What’s Baking at Third Coast Review? A Gluten-Free Tea Party!

While it’s gotten better over the last half decade, it can still be hard for the gluten free among us to enjoy treats when we’re at a family gathering or a work party. Luckily, the options for gluten-free baking have vastly improved in the last few years, in particular. This past weekend, my partner hosted a wedding shower for her niece—who wanted a “tea party” theme—and a few of the guests (including me) were gluten intolerant or sensitive. We baked up a storm and made sure most of the tea-party themed treats were gluten free.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
CancerPosted by
EatThis

One Major Effect of Taking Vitamin D Supplements, Says New Study

Vitamin D has a host of health benefits, however, new research suggests that there's another reason you should at least consider taking a supplement. According to a new study that was highlighted at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2021 virtual annual meeting, having sufficient vitamin D levels is associated with an increased likelihood of surviving breast cancer.
CancerNewswise

Skin Cancer & Melanoma

Skin cancer is the most common kind of cancer in the United States. In fact, it is estimated that one out of seven people in the United States are diagnosed with skin cancer each year. What Causes Skin Cancer? Certain risk factors put you at higher risk for developing skin cancer. Skin cancer risk factors may include excessive exposure to sun and tanning beds, a history of sunburn, fair skin, family history and certain medical conditions. Melanoma, a type of skin cancer, is a less common, but more serious type of skin cancer.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

TV host who is fully vaccinated reveals she caught Delta variant: It ‘is relentless and highly contagious’

A former E! News presenter has announced that she tested positive for Covid-19 despite receiving a full round of vaccines.Catt Sadler, 46, took to her Instagram account to let her followers know that despite being fully vaccinated, she had contracted coronavirus, suspected to be the Delta variant.“I’m fully vaccinated and I have Covid,” she wrote in the caption of the selfie she posted from her sick bed.Ms Sadler continued, outlining her rationale for letting everyone know about her health status “I’m telling you this so that you understand that the pandemic is very much NOT over.”On July 13, 3,...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Cracker Barrel Menu Item According To 32% Of People

There are 665 Cracker Barrel locations in the United States (per Scrape Hero), and sometimes it seems like there are just as many items on the menu. Founded in Tennessee in 1969, this restaurant is a destination both for road-trippers, thanks to its convenient highway proximity in 45 states, as well as a family tradition. You know what you're getting with Cracker Barrel: that porch lined with rocking chairs that will transport you, if only for a few moments, to a peaceful country home; that general store filled with nostalgic pieces of Americana and trinkets you never knew you needed, and food meant to stir up memories of your family kitchen. Most dishes at Cracker Barrel can't quite claim to be the most nutritious options, but they certainly can claim to nail that hearty, homemade goodness. The only constant question that remains is, whatever are you going to order?
Medical Sciencestudyfinds.org

COVID-19 cure already discovered? Ivermectin ‘can end this pandemic’

WASHINGTON — A COVID-19 treatment capable of ending the pandemic once and for all may already be available for use. A team of researchers, including three U.S. government senior scientists, are calling for governments around the world to start treating coronavirus patients with ivermectin. Their findings reveal the drug not only prevents people from contracting COVID, but also defeats the virus and saves lives.
Diseases & Treatmentsbee-news.com

What is treatment for a fatty liver?

I am a 77-year-old woman. I am 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weigh 107 pounds. I take no medication. When I went to the doctor last week, he found that my alkaline phosphatase was 176, my ALT 10, and my AST 11. He told me I had fatty liver and to get a scan, but I had no way to get to the place to have it done. He did not say anything else about it. I have no symptoms.
PharmaceuticalsMedicalXpress

Aspirin and other common anti-inflammatory drugs could help prevent COVID-19 deaths, says pharmacy researcher

A University of Alberta pharmacologist is encouraging the trial of common anti-inflammatory medications such as aspirin to treat the most harmful outcomes of COVID-19. Most people infected with SARS-CoV-2 recover without serious symptoms, reported Ayman El-Kadi, professor in the Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, in a recently published academic paper. However, some patients develop inflammation in the lungs, causing coughing and shortness of breath, and a few develop hyperinflammation that can lead to organ failure and death.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away Immediately, FDA Says

Walmart is the go-to grocery shopping destination for many people living in the U.S., thanks to its more than 5,000 convenient locations throughout the country. However, if you've recently purchased certain foods from the retail giant, you may want to think twice before eating them. The United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has recently announced the recall of multiple foods sold at Walmart, and consuming them could put your wellbeing in serious danger. Read on to discover if you should be purging your home of these products now.

Comments / 0

Community Policy