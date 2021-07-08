Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Instant Pot Creamy Penne Pasta Recipe

By Kristen Carli
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

How much do Americans love pasta with tomato sauce? Well, considering that the 2020 census had the U.S. population at 331,449,281 (via U.S. Census Bureau), and Statista had the U.S. consumption of tomato sauce at 221.07 million for 2020, we're going to go with ... a lot. That's a good thing, because tomato sauce is healthy. It's chock-full of lycopene, an antioxidant that's found in tomatoes, along with vitamin C, another potent antioxidant (via The Health Site). But sometimes, you and your family just may find yourselves craving something a little bit creamier. But making a creamy pasta sauce is hard, right?

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Mashed

Mashed

56K+
Followers
17K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instant Pot#Pasta Sauce#Italian Pasta#Food Drink#Americans#U S Census Bureau
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Cracker Barrel Menu Item According To 32% Of People

There are 665 Cracker Barrel locations in the United States (per Scrape Hero), and sometimes it seems like there are just as many items on the menu. Founded in Tennessee in 1969, this restaurant is a destination both for road-trippers, thanks to its convenient highway proximity in 45 states, as well as a family tradition. You know what you're getting with Cracker Barrel: that porch lined with rocking chairs that will transport you, if only for a few moments, to a peaceful country home; that general store filled with nostalgic pieces of Americana and trinkets you never knew you needed, and food meant to stir up memories of your family kitchen. Most dishes at Cracker Barrel can't quite claim to be the most nutritious options, but they certainly can claim to nail that hearty, homemade goodness. The only constant question that remains is, whatever are you going to order?
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Chick-Fil-A Mac & Cheese: What To Know Before Ordering

Whether you love or loathe Chick-fil-A's politics, there's no denying the tastiness of the chain's chicken sandwich and related poultry-based menu items. The fact that their waffle fries are unlike anyone else's is icing on the proverbial cake. Known originally (and still primarily) for its chicken sandwich, the menu now...
Recipeseatwell101.com

40 Wholesome Creamy Chicken Recipes for Dinner

Creamy Chicken Recipes – Are you looking for nourishing comfort food to serve for dinner? These creamy chicken recipes are ultimate easy comfort food. From Creamy Spinach Chicken Casserole to Instant Pot Enchilada Chicken Soup, these chicken recipes full of creamy goodness have you covered. Enjoy!. Creamy Chicken Recipes: 40...
RecipesPosted by
BGR.com

Get a best-selling Instant Pot cookbook with 800 delicious recipes for $5 at Amazon

If there a better way to spice things up and introduce some variation into your cooking routine than a new Instant Pot cookbook, no one told us. This is especially important to keep in mind right now. Many people still feel it’s safer to stay home and cook than it is to go to a restaurant. As a result, they’re cooking more meals at home than ever before. Instant Pots are so popular and pretty much everybody has one at this point. That means upping your Instant Pot game is an easy way to add variety to the meals you...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

50% Agree That These 2 Chain Restaurants Have The Best Specialty Cocktails

While you may not find "cocktail anxiety" listed in any medical textbook, it's nevertheless a condition that many of us suffer from on occasion. After all, when you walk into a bar, it's always a little embarrassing never being entirely sure what mixed drinks are acceptable to order. If you ask for something too complicated, is the bartender going to laugh at you? Or maybe they'll be sneering if you go too basic, or somehow you'll otherwise incur their ire by ordering a drink they simply don't approve of. Unless the establishment comes right out and signals its specialties somehow — for instance, the actual name of the bar is Martini Lounge or Mai Tais'R'Us — you may get so stressed out you wind up just ordering a beer instead.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

Costco Fans Are Obsessed With Its Chocolate Covered Almonds

As a huge brand that's wildly popular among its loyalists, Costco has plenty of healthy snacks to keep its customers coming back for more. There are scores of options available for those who want to pick up something wholesome and delicious at the same time such as protein bars, dried fruit, nuts, keto-friendly granola, and crackers made with almond flour, just to name a few.
Recipes100daysofrealfood.com

Oven-Baked Cheese “Fries”

The next time we have friends over for dinner this is what I’m putting out for an appetizer—Oven-Baked Cheese “Fries”! This new recipe would be great as a side dish to any family dinner as well … talk about switching things up from your same ol’ boring roasted potatoes. I...
RecipesGear Patrol

Instant Pot vs Crock-Pot: Which Is Better for You?

TL;DR: Overall, we prefer the Crock-Pot because there's more room for error, you can add ingredients at any time and the nostalgia of chili cook-offs is strong. The Instant Pot vs. the Crock-Pot. Both small kitchen appliances make putting a warm meal on the table simpler, but they're not the same. And as most home cooks know, countertop space is too precious to own both. Which is right for you? We tested the Instant Pot and Crock-Pot to find out.
Recipesrecipes.net

Creamy Cajun Sausage Linguine Recipe

An Italian-inspired dish, this sausage linguine adds some Americana with its cajun flavors. It’s a creamy dish with the perfect amount of kick. Cook linguine according to package instructions in salted water till al dente. Strain and set aside. Heat 1 tablespoon butter in a skillet and add sliced sausages....
Recipesitalianchoco.com

Creamy Cold Strawberry and Yogurt Cake Recipe

This strawberry season you can try this no-bake creamy cold strawberry and yogurt cake or torta fredda alle fragole e yogurt, which – in Italy – is usually served semi-cold. This weekend, surprise your family or friends with this easy, beautiful and delicious cake. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1...
RecipesTelegraph

Tinned tomato pasta sauce recipe

Tinned San Marzano tomatoes are amazing, just as good as anything fresh. Plus, they are the perfect store-cupboard ingredient. I know I can always make a delicious plate of pasta with a couple of tins plucked from the shelf. This simple, flavoursome tomato sauce is best served with spaghetti or spaghettini.
RecipesTelegraph

Courgette and fontina pasta sauce recipe

Bring the best out of courgettes with this simple, creamy pasta sauce made with fontina cheese and mascarpone. 2 romano courgettes or 3 small courgettes, thinly sliced. Gently heat the olive oil in a large saucepan. Add the sliced courgettes and sauté for three minutes. Add the grated garlic, season, and add a couple of spoonfuls of water. Place a lid on and turn the heat up. Cook until the courgette starts to break down.
Recipesrecipes.net

Creamy Mashed Potatoes and Parsnips with Scallions Recipe

Parsnips lend a subtle sweetness to the creaminess and richness of these mashed potatoes, while the scallions impart a nice herbiness. Put potatoes, parsnips, garlic, and salt into a large pot. Add enough water to cover by 2 inches; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes uncovered until vegetables are tender when pierced with a fork.
Food & Drinkscollegecandy.com

This Creamy Lemonade Recipe Will Make The Day Sweet

Whether you’re chilling near the beach or the lake, or you’re laying back and relaxing in your backyard, there’s nothing like a nice, cold lemonade to make a summer day amazing. It’s somewhat better than a soda, and it’s a classic drink that pairs well with any grilled food, making it an ideal summer drink. However, lemonade is a drink that can be pretty done to death, as it is made with fairly simple ingredients (lemon, sugar, and water). That’s why a video on TikTok has recently gone viral with an amazing “creamy lemonade” recipe that is sure to be a hit with the crowd at your next summer barbecue.
Recipesrecipes.net

Pasta Salad with Links Recipe

Toss an easy and flavorful lunch in this pasta salad recipe. It combines tender Gemelli pasta, mozzarella, and veggie sausages for a flavorful dish. Prepare Morningstar Farms® Veggie Sausage Links according to package directions. Allow to cool. Dice. Combine links, vegetables, and pasta in a large mixing bowl. Add Italian...
Recipesrecipes.net

Creamy Chicken Broccoli Soup Recipe

Warm up your tummy and your soul with this creamy chicken broccoli soup. The broth is flavored with herbs and broth plus a generous splash of cream. Heat olive oil and butter in a dutch oven and add garlic, onions and celery. Saute for a few minutes till the onions turn translucent.
Recipesrecipes.net

Chicken Caesar Pasta Bowl Recipe

The crowd-favorite caesar salad is turned into a filling main dish with penne pasta! It’s mixed with chicken, dressing, and veggies for a caesar pasta bowl. Heat the oil in a 10-inch skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken and cook until it’s well browned on all sides. Stir the...
Recipesoc-breeze.com

Sunday recipe: Make this creamy salad a summer staple

Chicken drumsticks or angus beef burgers may be the stars of summertime grilling, but classic side dishes can enhance any meal. Coleslaw completes the deli salads trifecta alongside macaroni salad and potato salad. Coleslaw is often served at summer picnics and barbecues, and it is at home on the side...

Comments / 0

Community Policy