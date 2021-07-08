Cancel
First Two Quarters Set RockBox Fitness on Pace for Record Growth Year

Houston Chronicle
 14 days ago

National kickboxing and functional fitness franchise reports impressive results in 2021. RockBox Fitness, one of the nation’s fastest-growing boutique fitness franchises, enters the second half of 2021 on pace for a record year in several areas of business. In the first two quarters, RockBox Fitness opened 13 new locations, along...

www.chron.com

