Ah, the NFL injury report. When a player is injured, sometimes every detail is shared by league insiders (to the point of releasing hospital records, fascinating but not a great look). Other times, it’s almost as vague as the NHL terminology of “lower body injury”. And when it comes to extremities, the injury reports almost never indicate which side is affected. Beat reporters sometimes know more than they can tell because it’s told to them in confidence or the information can’t be confirmed. And while some athletes are very up front about the injuries they sustain, others play it close to the vest. Every Steelers fan who has watched a Tomlin Tuesday knows how little the Head Coach likes to share details when his players are hurt.