Fastpath Appoints Charles Snellgrove as Chief Executive Officer

Houston Chronicle
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFastpath appoints new CEO, Charles Snellgrove. Fastpath Solutions, LLC., a leader in audit, security, and compliance software in the IT Risk Management space, today announced it has appointed Charles Snellgrove as CEO and a member of the board of directors. Charles is a senior software executive with over 20 years of experience in key roles leading growth-oriented technology companies. Snellgrove succeeds Andy Snook, who is transitioning from his role as CEO to a member of the Fastpath Board of Directors.

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy