The BBQ Brawl Judge Reddit Loves

By Erich Barganier
When you think of Carson Kressley, images of the original Fab Five from Bravo's "Queer Eye For the Straight Guy" immediately spring to mind (via a Carson Kressley fan page). The fashion expert has gone on to make an appearance on "Dances With The Stars," started his own fashion line, and has even written several self-help books aimed at making everyone feel comfortable in their own skin. Kressley now counts himself as a judge on Food Network's "BBQ Brawl," and surprised followers when he posted the news on Instagram in the caption "Are you ready to rumble??!! An all new season of BARBEQUE BRAWL starts tonight at 9/8c."

Mashed

Mashed

