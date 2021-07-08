This Is Alex Guarnaschelli's Favorite Episode Of Good Eats

Six-Episode Series Hosted by Dan Ahdoot Premieres Wednesday, September 1st at 10pm ET/PT on Food Network. NEW YORK – July 22, 2021 – Searching the refrigerator for something to cook is a regular occurrence in households across the country and in the new competition series Raid the Fridge, four professional chefs do just that in a head-to-head battle to turn ordinary items from mystery refrigerators into top-notch dishes. Hosted by comedian, actor and food podcast host Dan Ahdoot, each episode begins with the chef competitors using their intuition to choose a refrigerator based only on how it looks on the outside, with clues from the photos, magnets, calendars and art on the door. But looks can be deceiving and sometimes a bachelor pad’s shelves are better stocked than the family of four, so there’s always an element of surprise. After three rounds of cooking challenges using only the mix of fresh ingredients, packaged items and leftovers from their chosen refrigerator, judges Jordan Andino and Jamika Pessoa determine which chef wins a fridge full of $10,000. Raid the Fridge premieres Wednesday, September 1st at 10pm ET/PT on Food Network.