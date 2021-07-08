Cancel
This Is Alex Guarnaschelli's Favorite Episode Of Good Eats

By Laine Doss
 14 days ago
Food Network's "Good Eats" is a show where pop culture, trivia, and food all come together with a liberal dose of comedy. The show, hosted by Alton Brown, is popular because it enhances the typical food demonstration show with bits of history, background, and flair. As host, Brown mixes science,...

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

Mashed

Gordon Ramsay Got Sick After Tasting This Kitchen Nightmares Dish

Every time Gordon Ramsay steps into another failing restaurant on "Kitchen Nightmares," it's pretty much guaranteed the celebrity chef is going to find at least one thing he doesn't like, if not everything on the whole menu. But through seven seasons of eating his fair share of raw chicken, dry chicken, and of course more crab cakes than anyone would hope to consume in a single lifetime, nothing has ever compared to the shepherd's pie he ordered at Finn McCool's, an Irish pub in Westhampton, New York (via YouTube). Considering the restaurant's shepherd's pie had Gordon Ramsay running to the restroom after only a couple of bites, it comes as no surprise that Finn McCool's has since been closed for business (via Reality TV Revisited).
This Alton Brown Tweet Has Good Eats Fans Confused

This latest tweet by Alton Brown has fans feeling confused, and honestly we are too. "#QQ will be back, live tonight on YouTube at 7pm. And don't forget starting at 10pm on @FoodNetwork the final new episodes of #GoodEatsTheReturn #EndOfAnEra," Brown wrote on Twitter. Fans are generally taking this to mean that "Good Eats: The Return" has been canceled and will be airing its final episode. For those unfamiliar, the hashtag "QQ" refers to Brown's YouTube show, Quarantine Quitchen, which the Food Network star hosts with his wife. "Final new episodes" and "#EndOfAnEra" seem like pretty clear statements.
Mashed

Alton Brown's Hilarious Reaction To This Good Eats Anniversary

Alton Brown's "Good Eats" has been around a while. In fact, it's been on for so long, we're likely to forget that it was one of the first shows to have aired on the Food Network. The show isn't just about how to cook good food, it also goes where people who enjoy cooking want to go — from trends to ingredient origins, all delivered with the notable chef's brand of humor.
The Alex Guarnaschelli Chicken Tip Fans Call Life-Changing

Celebrity chef Alex Guarnaschelli is a culinary star. Luckily, for her fans, she doesn't really hold back from sharing cooking hacks to make life a lot easier for home cooks. Per POPSUGAR, Guarnaschelli is a big fan of sauces because she thinks that they can really transform a dish. "I'm a really big sauce person," she said. "And that's just the chef in me, but I think it's something other people can do, too. I have a few sauces and vinaigrettes in the fridge at all times." What are some of Guarnaschelli's go-to options? Well, lemon-yogurt dressing and a caesar and mustard vinaigrette are just a few of her favorites.
Mashed

What It's Really Like For Bobby Flay To Record A Podcast With Daughter Sophie

Bobby Flay is well known for his culinary accomplishments. He's earned plenty of coveted industry accolades, along with high praise from colleagues over the years, but one title that he is exceptionally proud of, one that you might not hear too much about, is the title of "dad." Per Parade, Flay is father to 24-year-old Sophie Flay, who graduated from University of Southern California. It appears the apple has not fallen far from the tree. Sophie is pursuing her own television career, working as a community journalist for ABC-7 in Los Angeles.
Mashed

Worst Cooks In America Season 23: Release Date, Judges, And More - What We Know So Far

Food Network's "Worst Cooks In America" debuted in 2010 with a near irresistible premise: "Twenty-four of the country's worst home cooks come to New York City, in hopes of participating in a ten-day Culinary Boot Camp with Chefs Beau MacMillan and Anne Burrell" (via IMDb). In a six-episode season that took the foodie world by storm, the original 24 were quickly whittled down to a group of 10 "recruits." The recruits were divided into two teams, one mentored by MacMillan, the other by Burrell. After a series of eliminations and guest appearances by judges such as Alex Guarnaschelli, just one was left standing: Rachel Coleman, the first best of the worst, who was mentored by Anne Burrell (via Food Network).
Episode 108 Our Favorite SF/F Of 2021 So Far

Sharifah and Jenn discuss some Hugo Awards committee follow-up, Locus Award Winners, a new Lord of the Rings audiobook, their favorites of the year so far, and more. Follow the podcast via RSS here, Apple Podcasts here, Spotify here. The show can also be found on Stitcher here. To get...
Mashed

The Worst Mistake A Cooking Show Contestant Can Make, According To Chris Santos

It's no secret that even the best chefs and home cooks make mistakes. "Chopped" judge Geoffrey Zakarian shared with FN Dish that one of the common blunders found among the contestants on the competition series is their inability to properly season food. Zakarian added that many of the chefs don't use enough salt and pepper when preparing their dishes. Food Network also covered issues observed among the amateur cooks on "Worst Cooks in America," including overmixing, not following the recipe, crowding the pan, and not letting pans get hot before adding food.
The US Sun

Did Alton Brown leave Food Network?

FANS of Alton Brown are likely already aware that Food Network’s Cutthroat Kitchen was canceled in 2018. But what of Brown himself? Has the cooking game show host gone on to do other work for the Food Network since that particular series ended?. Did Alton Brown leave Food Network?. When...
Mashed

Anne Burrell's Transformation Is Seriously Turning Heads

It's pretty easy to spot Anne Burrell amongst a sea of chefs. It might be the perfectly spiked coiffure, the knee-length skirt below her chef's coat or her infectious laugh. The chef, who hosts "Worst Cooks in America", is where she is today because she decided to wade through uncharted waters. As someone who comes from a family of zero restaurateurs, Burrell had to figure out the way to the top of the culinary world all by herself. "Cooking is a learned skill. It doesn't matter if your mom or grandma was a great cook—it's not a genetic thing. Granted, there are people that are going to be better at it than others, but I feel like anyone who wants to cook, can," she said in the keynote speech for the 2017 SmartWomen Luncheon & Expo.
Mashed

Kids Baking Championship Season 10: Release Date, Judges, And More - What We Know So Far

Cooking competition shows are fun to watch, but there's something even more special about a show where all the contestants are children. Preteen chefs tend to make even the hot-tempered Gordon Ramsay treat competitors with empathy and respect, as anyone who has watched his "MasterChef Junior" can attest. Another prime example of a show that supports kids who are trying to be their best selves in the kitchen is "Kids Baking Championship." The show features 10-to-13-year-olds (via IMDb) who know their way around a kitchen better than a lot of adults ever will. The most recent season concluded in February, with a 12-year-old from Idaho winning the $25,000 prize (although he must wait until he's 18 to receive it), per East Idaho News.
Mashed

The Next Chopped Episode Features The Most Adorable Guest Judge

Anyone who has ever watched "Chopped" likely knows there can be some really unexpected ingredients in the basket. But things are really getting a shake-up come July 27, when an all new episode airs (via Patch). Apparently, Morristown, New Jersey has supplied its fair share of chefs to "Chopped," and there's a new one about to take the stand, the Stirling Tavern's Brandon Campney. But Campney will have quite a unique set of guidelines for the episode he will be competing on.
Mashed

Bobby Flay's Genius Mashed Potato Recipe Is Perfect For Cheese Lovers

Mashed potatoes are one of those comfort foods that we can taste on our tongues before the first forkful even hits our mouth. But, per IrishCentral, they weren't always that way. At one point in history, people believed potatoes were only for feeding livestock, while others linked them as a source that caused leprosy. But as those myths were dispelled, potatoes became a staple. Soon, mashed potatoes became known as "Irish guacamole" because the Irish were said to eat them with everything, and have been doing so for nearly two centuries.
CHEFS TURN EVERYDAY INGREDIENTS FROM MYSTERY REFRIGERATORS INTO EXTRAORDINARY DISHES IN NEW COMPETITION SERIES RAID THE FRIDGE

Six-Episode Series Hosted by Dan Ahdoot Premieres Wednesday, September 1st at 10pm ET/PT on Food Network. NEW YORK – July 22, 2021 – Searching the refrigerator for something to cook is a regular occurrence in households across the country and in the new competition series Raid the Fridge, four professional chefs do just that in a head-to-head battle to turn ordinary items from mystery refrigerators into top-notch dishes. Hosted by comedian, actor and food podcast host Dan Ahdoot, each episode begins with the chef competitors using their intuition to choose a refrigerator based only on how it looks on the outside, with clues from the photos, magnets, calendars and art on the door. But looks can be deceiving and sometimes a bachelor pad’s shelves are better stocked than the family of four, so there’s always an element of surprise. After three rounds of cooking challenges using only the mix of fresh ingredients, packaged items and leftovers from their chosen refrigerator, judges Jordan Andino and Jamika Pessoa determine which chef wins a fridge full of $10,000. Raid the Fridge premieres Wednesday, September 1st at 10pm ET/PT on Food Network.
Mashed

Alton Brown's Secret To Amazing Pumpkin Pie

While it may not be the flavor at top of mind during the steamy summer months, when the temperature cools and the leaves start changing color, many home cooks are all about pumpkin, whipping up everything from pumpkin scones to homemade pumpkin spice lattes. However, there's one dessert that will always reign supreme at the dinner table for holidays such as thanksgiving — pumpkin pie. It's always a crowd pleaser. And luckily, chef and television personality Alton Brown has a secret to creating an absolutely incredible pumpkin pie. You just need to be willing to put in a little bit of extra effort.
Mashed

The Reason Gordon Ramsay Threw This Chef Out Of Hell's Kitchen

If you've ever seen an episode of "Hell's Kitchen," you know that celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay can be downright scary on television as he gets heated up in the competition. In a recap of the latest July 12 episode of the series' new "Young Guns" season, Foodsided notes that Ramsay got so upset he actually made a chef quit dinner service on the spot and leave the show while still filming. Unlike other heated moments, there was no late comeback — this decision was final.
Mashed

The Secret Ingredient Bobby Flay Adds To Salad Dressing

Bobby Flay is the king of burgers. The grill master seems to know everything you need if you want to create the perfect patty on a bun. Because Flay is so good at making this simple — or maybe not so simple — staple, it's easy to forget that he learned to cook at the French Culinary Institute, according to the Institute of Culinary Education, and he can make a lot of other "stuff," too. Not to mention, everything he cooks looks and sounds delicious, including salads. Yep, Flay can even make rabbit food taste extraordinary. Every celebrity chef has that go-to secret ingredient they use to wow guests when they serve up salad, and the co-host of the "Always Hungry" podcast is no different.

