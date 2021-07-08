Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Black Ops Cold War Zombies trailer sets the stage for Mauer Der Toten launch

By Austin Wood
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The latest trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies tours the Mauer Der Toten map and confirms that the new undead-killing experience will arrive July 15 bearing new zombies and weapons. The fast-paced trailer lingers on a few standout shots just long enough to give us some...

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

5K+
Followers
17K+
Post
500K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold War#Black Ops#Die Shockwave#Sports Illustrated
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's next zombies map arrives next week

I've heard Berlin is lovely this time of year, but it's looking a little hellish in the trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's next zombies map, Mauer Der Toten. Arriving with the mid-season patch for Season 4 of Cold War and Warzone next Thursday, July 15, Mauer Der Toten is a dense, urban nightmare straddling rooftops, streets and underground tunnels. We see survivors zipping between buildings using ziplines, while screeching subway trains promise to make traversal under Berlin's streets rather problematic.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Phil Spencer reckons Xbox is building more narrative games than ever

Xbox boss Phil Spencer says the platform is investing more heavily into narrative-driven games, likely more so than at any other point in Xbox history. In a recent interview with The Guardian, Spencer discussed the company's approach to what are defined here as "traditional forms of narrative games" for Xbox Series X – in other words, games that aren't multiplayer-led, always-on, or perhaps live service experiences.
Video Gameswccftech.com

CoD: Black Ops Cold War/Warzone Season 4 Refresh Adds Zombies Chapter, Warzone Mode, More

We’re around a month into Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War/Warzone Season 4, and as usual, Activision is preparing to “Reload” the season with more content. The refresh will include the next major Zombies chapter, “Mauer Der Toten,” a new objective-based mode for Warzone, a map and modes for multiplayer (including the return of classic Capture the Flag), and more! You can check out a trailer for Mauer Der Toten, below.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Black Ops Cold War zombies mid-season update will change the meta

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War mid-season update is just around the corner. Already, the developers have treated us to a trailer of the new Zombies map. The first traditional round-based map since Firebase Z will be known as Mauer der Toten. You will get to use a new wonder weapon, experience a new main Easter egg, and more. As well as this, Treyarch has outlined details of a meta update. This will be deployed as a part of the Black Ops Cold War Zombies mid-season update and includes some huge changes to the fundamentals of the Zombies game mode.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Battlefield 2042 cross-play separates players by console generation

Battlefield 2042 will support cross-play between PC and consoles, but not across different console generations. Today on July 14, EA published a lengthy blog post revealing a slate of new details about Battlefield 2042. One particular area of note in the blog was the confirmation of cross-play, not only for the final launch of Battlefield 2042, but also for the forthcoming technical test, which is letting players get in on the action slightly early.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

CoD: Black Ops Cold War - Mauer Der Toten gameplay seemingly leaked

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's upcoming round of free content titled Mauer Der Toten is set to hit the game's live servers tomorrow, July 15, 2021. Today, we have what seems to be a five-minute gameplay leak from the imminent Zombie experience update uploaded on YouTube. Viewer discretion is advised as the video is very poor quality and has an annoying watermark.
Video Gamesgamingintel.com

Mauer Der Toten: How to Turn on the Power – Cold War Zombies

First things first, you’ll need to know how to turn on the power in Black Ops Cold War Zombies’ new Mauer Der Toten map. It’s a staple of Call of Duty Zombies games at this point and you’ll need to know how to turn on the power once again in Mauer Der Toten. If you’re wanting to explore all that the map has to offer, including accessing the Pack-a-Punch machine, getting things powered up is a must.
FIFAPosted by
GamesRadar+

How Jett: The Far Shore was originally more like No Man's Sky

Jett: The Far Shore, the intriguing indie that got a new trailer during last week's PlayStation State of Play, was originally more like No Man's Sky, as revealed in the latest issue of Edge magazine. When describing the game's development, Craig D Adams, one half of the team working on...
Video Gamesgamingintel.com

Mauer Der Toten: How to Build Klaus – All Parts Guide – Cold War Zombies

Mauer Der Toten has a helpful AI to assist you in slaying the undead – here’s how to build Klaus. The last round-based Zombies map added to Black Ops Cold War was Firebase Z back in Season 1 Reloaded. Now, 3 seasons later, we finally have our hands on Mauer Der Toten, and it’s shaping up to be everything we hoped it would be.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War nuclear weapon killstreak now available in more modes

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's nuke Killstreak has expanded to the rest of the game's multiplayer modes. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War developer Treyarch recently published a blog post to announce the arrival of Season 4: Reloaded, which launches today - July 15. Within this new update, Treyarch reveals that the nuclear bomb is now available as a Killstreak in almost every multiplayer mode.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Call of Duty Warzone new Portnova skin is 'Roze 2.0' according to players

The Call of Duty Warzone Portnova skin is a controversial new addition that some players have already dubbed 'Roze 2.0'. The skin is due to arrive as part of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 4 Reloaded, which launches later this week. Warzone itself is getting the new Payload game mode, as well as a new Killstreak. Mixed in with the rest of the update, however, is the new 'Hypersonic' skin for Russian operator Portnova.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

The Big Con is a crime-filled '90s adventure where you meet a very Rad Ghost

Part way through the demo of The Big Con from developer Mighty Yell, I find myself in a shopping mall near a stand full of hair scrunchies. An unsuspecting shopper who's just minding their own business is my target, and I sneakily idle up behind them. It might be wrong to steal whatever money they have in their pockets, but I'm doing this for a good cause. Does that make it okay? No, not really. But I'm doing it anyway. See, when your mother's video store is at stake and she owes some very uncool loan sharks $97,000, desperate measures are called for. The Big Con takes you on a crime-filled adventure that takes you back to the '90s with bold, colorful graphics, and backgrounds filled with abstract shapes and pastels that look like they could have been plucked directly from MTV or Nickelodeon.
Video GamesInverse

Here's when you can play Call of Duty's new Mauer Der Toten zombies map

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 4 Reloaded is set to begin July 15, introducing players to the brand-new Mauer Der Toten Zombies map and much more. Below, we detail all you need to know about the release of the next patch and what to expect once that download is complete. By the time you’re done reading this article, you’ll know the exact time the content goes live.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

15 essential Metro Exodus tips to know before you play

These Metro Exodus tips will help you if you're never played the series before and if you have. There are some interesting changes to this post apocalyptic shooter's new semi-open hub worlds that mean new and returning players alike could use a few pointers to avoid mistakes. While this game spends a lot more time outside the tunnels, the basics are still there - a big clipboard with your map on, pumpy pneumatic guns you need to crank to kill with, and nasty mutant monsters ready to tear you a new one if you blunder in unprepared.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Nintendo’s Joy-Con drift can seemingly be fixed with just a piece of paper

Nintendo’s notorious Joy-Con drift issue can apparently be fixed with just a scrap bit of paper according to a YouTuber. In a video titled ‘How To Fix Your Joy-Con Drift Permanently’, aspiring video game developer and YouTuber, VK's Channel shows fellow Nintendo Switch owners how they can fix the incredibly frustrating Joy-Con drift that has plagued the Nintendo Switch controller since the console’s release.

Comments / 0

Community Policy