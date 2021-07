SAN FRANCISCO, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart, the North American leader in online grocery, today announced that it has appointed Fidji Simo as Chief Executive Officer, effective August 2, reporting to Instacart's Board of Directors. Simo, who joined Instacart's Board of Directors in January 2021, is a consumer technology industry veteran, having spent more than 15 years leading the operations, strategy and product development for some of the world's leading businesses. Apoorva Mehta, Instacart's Founder and current CEO, will transition to Executive Chairman of the Board, and will also report to Instacart's Board of Directors.