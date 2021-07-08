Henry Cavill Teases His Role In Matthew Vaughn's Upcoming Spy Thriller Argylle

Henry Cavill will star in the upcoming rom-com, “The Rosie Project.”. The film, which has been in the making for a few years at Sony Pictures, is based on Graeme Simsion’s novel of the same name and will follow the former “Man of Steel” actor as Don Tillman, a genetics professor on his journey to find love. Tillman has never been on a second date, but is determined to find his wife with “The Wife Project,” an evidence-based way to ultimately find Tillman’s perfect match. However, he meets Rosie, a free-spirited, slightly “wild” bartender that’s exactly the opposite of what Tillman is looking for. But of course, the pair fall in love.