Henry Cavill Teases His Role In Matthew Vaughn's Upcoming Spy Thriller Argylle

By Dany Roth
Looper
Looper
 14 days ago
It's been a minute since we've seen Henry Cavill in a spy thriller, but it's hard to forget the moment from the "Mission: Impossible – Fallout" trailer where Cavill's character August Walker cocked his jacked arms like they were literal guns. If you were hoping to see Cavill get his spy on once more, you're in luck: Cavill is set to star in an absolutely star-studded upcoming spy thriller called "Argylle".

Looper

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

