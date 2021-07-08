Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kevin Bacon’s 10 best movies ranked

By Ben Flanagan
Posted by 
AL.com
AL.com
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kevin Bacon turns 63 today. The Philadelphia-born actor remains a Hollywood icon for his unique versatility and charisma, not to mention his reputation for appearing in so many popular ensemble hits like “JFK,” “A Few Good Men” and “Mystic River” that inspired the “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon” game where you can connect him to literally any actor.

www.al.com

Comments / 0

AL.com

AL.com

117K+
Followers
30K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Howard
Person
Kevin Bacon
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Curtis Hanson
Person
Denise Richards
Person
Neve Campbell
Person
Meryl Streep
Person
Matt Dillon
Person
Aaron Sorkin
Person
Barry Levinson
Person
Jason Patric
Person
Dustin Hoffman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movies#Nazi#The Hellfire Club#Marines#Apollo#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASA
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

20 Movie and TV Stars Who Died Far Too Young

Hollywood has lost no shortage of shining stars in the midst of their careers, often when they were still young. Some of the more tragic examples include the demise of several glamorous comic actresses in the ‘30s and ‘40s to Jame Dean’s deadly mid-’50s car crash or the lurid Manson Family murders of 1969, which […]
CelebritiesPopculture

How Burt Reynolds Spent His Final Night Alive

Burt Reynolds died happy, according to Quentin Tarantino, who cast the legendary actor in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Reynolds was supposed to play the part eventually filled by Bruce Dern, but Reynolds died just before Tarantino was set to film his scenes. Reynolds died from a heart attack in Jupiter, Florida in September 2018 at age 82.
MoviesPosted by
IBTimes

10 Best Netflix Original Movies You Should Not Miss

"I Care a Lot" is a comedy thriller released in 2021. Chris Hemsworth's "Extraction" is an action-pack treat. "The Two Popes" revolves around two godmen's discussion on faith and morality. Netflix original movies are hands down some of the best movies you will find on any OTT platform. Here's a...
Movies247tempo.com

Tom Cruise’s 20 Biggest and Best Movies

Tom Cruise, who was born in 1962, has been a leading man for almost 40 years. His movies have grossed billions and billions of dollars, and have made him one of the highest-paid actors and biggest box office stars of all time. Cruise’s breakout role came in the 1983 teen...
MoviesPopculture

Netflix Adding One of Robert De Niro's Funniest Movies This Week

One of Robert De Niro's funniest movies is coming to Netflix this summer! Midnight Run will start streaming on the popular streaming platform starting July 1. The film premiered in 1988 and tells the story of an accountant who jumps bail and gets chased by the FBI and mafia. De...
East Greenwich, RIprovidencejournal.com

Actor Kevin Bacon talks music as Bacon Brothers tour heads to RI

Kevin Bacon’s two creative outlets — acting and music — often collide when a role requires digging deep emotionally, and there he finds inspiration for lyrics and songs. That’s as close as he can get to offering insight into his songwriting habits, says Bacon, who performs with older brother Michael in the music duo the Bacon Brothers, which performs Friday in a sold-out show at the Greenwich Odeum in East Greenwich.
Moviescountryliving.com

The Brat Pack - Then and Now

If you grew up in the early '80s, you knew the Brat Pack as the cool kids. The A-list young actors were in all the hottest teen or coming-of-age movies. The Breakfast Club and St. Elmo’s Fire were the two key titles that defined the members of the Brat Pack. The actors in those films earned their way into this elite cool kid club, and then the cast went on to do many other movies together. Some of these stars have remained big names in the spotlight today, but others have taken a step back from the Hollywood scene.
Celebritiespurewow.com

20 Famous Hollywood Roles That Almost Went to Other Actors

Can you imagine Friends without Jennifer Aniston? Or Sex and the City without Sarah Jessica Parker? While it’s nearly impossible to imagine other stars playing these iconic characters, it almost happened. And if you think that that’s wild, those are just two examples of many. From Walter White in Breaking Bad to Elle Woods in Legally Blonde, here are 20 famous Hollywood roles that almost went to totally different actors.
MoviesComicBook

Nicolas Cage Reveals the One Movie of His He Will Never Watch

It's pretty reasonable to call Nicholas Cage a film icon, as the actor has appeared in an ever-growing number of fascinating and memorable films. Fans of Cage probably have their favorite performance of his that they want to watch or rewatch — but apparently, there's one title that the actor has no plans to revisit. In a recent interview with Variety, Cage briefly spoke about his upcoming role in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, an upcoming film that will see him portraying a fictionalized version of himself. As Cage put it, he'll "never see" The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, because the film's self-aware nature will be a bit too much for him.
MoviesPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

The 25 Biggest Keanu Reeves Movies Ranked

Keanu Reeves is known in Hollywood as a refreshingly humble introvert as he seems to shy away from fame and money. But his work has contributed to numerous box office hits including, all three films (so far) in the “Matrix” franchise. From his breakthrough role as a goofy time-travelling teen in “Bill & Ted’s Excellent […]
Boston, MAWBUR

Actor Val Kilmer Pieces Together Home Videos In Wistful Autobiographical Documentary

By far the strangest interview I ever conducted was with Val Kilmer. In 2005, he was in town to host the Boston Film Festival premiere of “Kiss Kiss Bang Bang,” an event I was later informed Kilmer could not be cajoled out of his hotel room to attend. That morning, however, the star was in high spirits and amusing himself to no end by making life as difficult as possible for the studio’s regional publicist, a bright and capable young woman who shortly thereafter left to pursue what I can only hope was a more rewarding line of work. She’d arranged a traditional press junket, in which Kilmer and the film’s writer-director Shane Black were shuffled back and forth between hotel rooms to speak to waiting journalists. Except when it came time to talk to me, Kilmer’s eyes bugged out and his face went ashen with mock terror. “No!” he shouted, and bolted from the room, sprinting down the hotel hallway.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Dreadful Bruce Willis Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Bruce Willis has been on autopilot for a while. Push a pile of cash his way and he’ll star in anything, resulting in a string of abysmal straight-to-VOD duds like Hard Kill, Breach, Survive the Night, and Trauma Center. Despite being front and center on the posters, Willis generally plays a supporting role in these movies and expends the minimum effort needed to pick up his cheque. But now, for some reason, one of his worst is currently climbing the Netflix charts: Cosmic Sin.
MoviesDen of Geek

5 Underrated Richard Donner Movies You Need to See

Richard Donner will forever be remembered as the filmmaker who created the blueprint for the modern superhero blockbuster with 1978’s Superman starring Christopher Reeve. Yet that doesn’t tell even half the story of the Bronx-born filmmaker’s brilliant filmography. Donner was in his late 40s by the time Superman came along,...
Musicfox7austin.com

Kevin Bacon turns 63: Celebrate the actor’s birthday with these free movies on Tubi

LOS ANGELES - Happy birthday Kevin Bacon. The actor who danced into the hearts of millions turns 63 on July 8. Bacon is known for his iconic role as the rebellious Ren McCormack in "Footloose," and has since become a staple in roles portraying raspy-voiced protagonists such as in the cult-favorite "Tremors" and could even master darker roles, terrifying audiences as the pedophile parolee Watler Rossworth in "The Woodsman."

Comments / 0

Community Policy