DTN Grain Midday: Futures Move Slightly Higher

OMAHA (DTN) -- December corn is down 3 3/4 cents per bushel, November soybeans are down 19 1/4 cents, September KC wheat is down 14 1/4 cents, September Chicago wheat is down 17 3/4 cents and September Minneapolis wheat is up 6 3/4 cents. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 16.71 points and September crude oil is up $1.25 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is up 0.160 and August gold is up $2.10 per ounce. Corn and spring wheat futures appear to be recovering from sharp early losses, while soybeans have moved close to 30 cents above the lows, as the two-week forecast remains mostly hot and dry for key growing areas. Funds have unloaded on all the markets, selling an estimated 10,000 corn; 13,000 to 15,000 soybean contracts; and 5,000 wheat. They sold roughly 6,000 each of meal and oil.