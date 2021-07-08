DTN Grain Midday: Futures Move Slightly Higher
Corn is 1 to 3 cents higher, soybeans are 6 to 12 cents higher and wheat is flat to 8 cents higher. Corn trade is 1 to 3 cents higher, fading from early strength overnight to chop back to the lower end of the recent range with little change to the forecast or fresh demand news with buying showing up on tests of support. Ethanol margins will get a boost from the corn pull back, while the energy complex stabilizing with weekly production up 9,000 barrels per day and stocks down 423,000 barrels on record gasoline demand.agfax.com
Comments / 0