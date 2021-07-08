Cancel
Agriculture

DTN Grain Midday: Futures Move Slightly Higher

By David Fiala, DTN Contributing Analyst
agfax.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorn is 1 to 3 cents higher, soybeans are 6 to 12 cents higher and wheat is flat to 8 cents higher. Corn trade is 1 to 3 cents higher, fading from early strength overnight to chop back to the lower end of the recent range with little change to the forecast or fresh demand news with buying showing up on tests of support. Ethanol margins will get a boost from the corn pull back, while the energy complex stabilizing with weekly production up 9,000 barrels per day and stocks down 423,000 barrels on record gasoline demand.

Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Weekly Export Sales May Set Direction

The livestock complex closed higher across the board Wednesday despite slightly stronger grain prices. The concern is there was little else to hang a hat on in the cattle complex. Hogs saw lower cash, but higher cutouts. Cattle: Lower Futures: Higher Live Equiv: $197.60 +$0.22*. Hogs: Steady Futures: Mixed Lean...
AgricultureDurango Herald

Grains lower, liveestock higher

Wheat for Sep. was off 18.50 cents at $6.9225 a bushel; Sep. corn was down 7.25 cents at $5.6450 a bushel, Sep. oats lost .25 cent at $4.5450 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans fell 23 cents at $14.1625 a bushel. Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug....
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Cattle Skip Higher

Looking to Friday’s market, the cattle complex will have a lot to sort through as both the monthly Cattle on Feed report and bi-annual Cattle Inventory report will be released Friday afternoon. Thursday was a winning day for the cattle contracts as both the live and feeder cattle futures closed...
Agriculturefarmforum.net

Market analyst: Dome of doom

The "dome of doom" forecast continues in the corn belt. It's an extremely bullish development that is probably most notable in soybeans, as the row crop needs rain and moderate temperatures through August for optimal yields. It looks like it will be the opposite unless the "dome of doom" breaks up relatively quickly.
Agriculturedtnpf.com

Periodic Updates on the Grains, Livestock Futures Markets

OMAHA (DTN) -- December corn is down 3 3/4 cents per bushel, November soybeans are down 19 1/4 cents, September KC wheat is down 14 1/4 cents, September Chicago wheat is down 17 3/4 cents and September Minneapolis wheat is up 6 3/4 cents. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 16.71 points and September crude oil is up $1.25 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is up 0.160 and August gold is up $2.10 per ounce. Corn and spring wheat futures appear to be recovering from sharp early losses, while soybeans have moved close to 30 cents above the lows, as the two-week forecast remains mostly hot and dry for key growing areas. Funds have unloaded on all the markets, selling an estimated 10,000 corn; 13,000 to 15,000 soybean contracts; and 5,000 wheat. They sold roughly 6,000 each of meal and oil.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Cattle Find Support, Rally Into Afternoon

The lean hog market rallied earlier in the week, but upon Thursday’s arrival the cattle contracts have stepped into the driver’s seat of the market. Live and feeder cattle futures are rallying as feeders delight in a lower trending corn market and the live cattle market celebrates a strong export report. Meanwhile, lean hog futures are scaling lower, feeling bent out of shape from a less-than-exciting export sales report.
Marketsagfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Markets Lower, Looking for Rain

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: December corn is down 13 3/4 cents, November soybeans are down 21 cents and September KC wheat is down 12 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Thursday, Dow Jones futures are trading a little higher with support from higher markets in Europe and Asia. According to the Wall Street Journal, this week’s favorable earnings reports have helped stocks recover from Monday’s big losses, related to the resurgence of coronavirus infections. U.S. weekly grain export sales and jobless claims are due out at 7:30 a.m. CDT, followed by existing U.S. home sales at 9 a.m.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-CBOT wheat snaps winning streak; corn, soybeans also fall

CHICAGO, July 22 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat futures plunged 2.6% on Thursday, snapping a six-session streak of gains as traders locked in profits from the rally. Soybean futures were down 2.0%, with the latest weather forecasts showing that some timely rains will arrive in...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Soybeans Down Hard

Corn is 12 to 13 cents lower, soybeans are 37 to 40 cents lower and wheat is 9 to 25 cents lower. Corn trade is 12 to 13 cents lower at midday with trade pulling back from the gap area overnight with fresh bullish news needed to push the market. Ethanol margins should stabilize with the corn pullback and energy rebound Thursday. Brazil will continue to evaluate the second crop as estimates drift lower, while the U.S. pushes deeper into pollination with a warmer and drier week ahead.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Packers Running Slower Slaughter Speeds

Wednesday was a higher closing day throughout the technical side of the livestock market, but fundamentally the live cattle market suffered. The livestock contracts were able to close higher Wednesday afternoon, but that doesn’t mean that a rosy marketplace lies ahead for all the markets. Both the lean hog and feeder cattle contracts had a supportive fundamental day, but the live cattle market most certainly did not, as processing speeds are running slower, the cash cattle market is seeing less being offered and showlists are likely to grow.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Contracts March Higher

Heading into Wednesday’s afternoon trade, the livestock contracts are setting out capture gains while traders are seemingly interested and the opportunity presents itself. The livestock contracts are having a strong day as the live cattle, feeder cattle and lean hog contracts all rally into Wednesday’s afternoon trade. The biggest disappointment is seeing that cash cattle in Kansas are selling for $1.00 lower but with packers having ample supplies of cattle committed for the weeks ahead, we knew that pressure loomed over the cash market.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Cattle Await Solid Cash Activity

Cattle and hogs diverged Tuesday as cattle fell and hogs climbed. Cash trading was not tested in the cattle market while hogs had some aggressive purchasing by packers at higher prices. A similar situation could develop again Wednesday. Cattle: Steady Futures: Lower Live Equiv: $197.38 -0.19*. Hogs: Higher Futures: Mixed...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat up for sixth session on global supply concerns; soybeans fall

By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide SINGAPORE/PARIS, July 21 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose for a sixth consecutive session on Wednesday as adverse weather in key exporting countries raised supply concerns while soybeans edged lower on weaker oil prices and slowing demand in top importer China. Corn was flat.
Chicago, ILSFGate

Grains, livestock mixed.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. was off 3.75 cents at $7.0350 a bushel; Sep. corn fell .25 cent at $5.71 a bushel; Sep. oats gained 11 cents at $4.55 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans was off 9.25 cents at $14.3550 a bushel.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Winter wheat futures extend winning streak; corn, soy also firm

CHICAGO, July 21 (Reuters) - U.S. winter wheat futures rose for the sixth day in a row on Wednesday as adverse weather in key exporting countries raised supply concerns, traders said. Corn and soybean futures edged higher, with dry soils that threatened to hamper crop development in the U.S. Midwest...
Stocksfxempire.com

Stocks Move Higher As Rebound Continues

Treasury Yields Increase As Demand For Safe-Haven Assets Declines. S&P 500 futures are gaining some ground in premarket trading as traders look ready to buy stocks after yesterday’s strong upside move. Yesterday’s trading action indicated that there is plenty of money on the sidelines which is waiting for any meaningful...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat falls for 1st time in 7 sessions; corn, soybeans ease

SINGAPORE, July 22 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures retreated on Thursday after six straight sessions of gains, although losses were limited by concerns over dry weather curbing yields in top exporters Russia and the United States. Corn and soybeans slid in early Asian trade. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract...

