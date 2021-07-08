Hillsborough COVID-19 State Of Local Emergency Extended Through July 15

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL. – Hillsborough County’s state of local emergency enacted in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic is extended for another seven-day period.

Hillsborough County Administrator Bonnie Wise today signed an extension of the declaration under authority authorized by the County’s Emergency Management Ordinance and the Board of County Commissioners.

The extension will be in effect through July 15. A state of local emergency can be in effect for only seven days, unless rescinded or extended.

The emergency declaration gives the County Administrator and emergency managers the ability to quickly take certain actions to ensure the health, safety, and welfare of the community, and provides a path for federal reimbursement of certain expenses, such as the County’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

Support journalism by clicking here to our gofundme or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.