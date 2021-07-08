Celebrate The Bolt’s Back-To-Back Cups With Free Beer At Busch Gardens Tampa

TAMPA, FL. – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is celebrating the Tampa Bay Lightning’s two back-to-back championships with the return of free beer! Guests age 21 and older can toast to new adventures each time they visit the park.

NEW! Beer is Back! For the entire month of July, guests can visit the Garden Gate Café to receive two 7-ounce complimentary beers during their visit to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

The 7-ounce pours will be available at the park daily from 11:30 a.m. until one hour before park close at Garden Gate Café.

The free samples pair perfectly with Summer Nights at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, entertaining guests now through September 6. Coaster fans can take on their favorite thrill rides in the dark, enjoy electrifying entertainment, bite into seasonal eats and see the park’s biggest and brightest fireworks show, “Spark! A Nighttime Spectacular!” every night through August 8 and weekends through September 6.

Enjoy award-winning attractions all year with a Busch Gardens Annual Pass or Fun Card!

Visit again and again with a Busch Gardens Fun Card, where guests can pay for a day and play all year!* For the price of a single-day ticket to Busch Gardens, the Fun Card allows access throughout the year, so you can visit again and again, and experience great events like Summer Nights, Bier Fest, Christmas Town, and more!

For the best value and benefits, guests can upgrade to a Bronze, Silver, Gold, or Platinum Annual Pass to enjoy the perks they want most throughout 2021. Annual Pass Members* receive 12 months of visits with the best benefits ever, including FREE parking, up to 6 free guest tickets, and up to 50-percent savings on merchandise, Quick Queue, and more!

For a very limited time, guests can save up to 30% on a Fun Card or Annual Pass now through Sunday, July 11.

Guests can visit www.BuschGardensTampa.com for more information and reservations—and to purchase tickets, Fun Cards, or Annual Passes. Fans can stay up to date with park events, attractions and more by following Busch Gardens Tampa Bay on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

