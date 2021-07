Office returns to normal prepandemic hours 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through FridayOregon State University (OSU) Extension Service in Clackamas County will fully open its office to the public on July 12. The reopening comes after Gov. Kate Brown lifted all remaining COVID-19 health and safety restrictions issued under Oregon emergency statutes. In March 2020, the OSU Extension offices were closed to the public in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency. Extension continued to support youth, families, community, economic vitality, agriculture, food systems, gardening and ecosystems. "Extension staff and volunteers carried on their work behind the...