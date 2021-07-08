Bud Light giving away free 12-pack to fans in Florida to celebrate Lightning Stanley Cup win

Get your towels ready. It's about to go down! The Lightning won another championship, so of course there's gonna be another Tampa boat parade!The big picture: Monday, around 10am, players will board boats at Davis Islands and begin rolling upriver, through downtown Tampa, with plans to end around noon at Rick's on the River, south of Columbus Drive.After docking at Rick's, players will hop on trolleys and ride to Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park for a community celebration.Players will take the stage sometime after 2pm.State of play: The Tampa Bay Times is hoping nobody pulls a Tom Brady and tries to hurl the sacred Stanley Cup across the river. The Lombardi Trophy weighs 7 pounds. The Stanley Cup, crafted with a silver and nickel alloy, weighs 34.5 pounds.My thought bubble: If anybody throws the Cup, please let it be a shirtless, beer-drinking Nikita Kucherov.1 last thing: If you get thirsty, why not drink a beer made from the ice at Amalie Arena during Game 1 of the Finals?Coors Light has brewed "Champions Ice," which will be available starting next week at bars around the area and in 32-ounce collectable crowlers, per ESPN.