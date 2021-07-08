Cancel
NHL

Bud Light giving away free 12-pack to fans in Florida to celebrate Lightning Stanley Cup win

By Dan Trujillo
fox4now.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo celebrate the Tampa Bay Lightning's Stanley Cup win, Bud Light is giving away a free 12-pack to fans in Florida!. It's part of the company's Playoff Beerds promotion. All you have to do is purchase one Bud Light 12-pack or larger (cans or bottles) between May 14, 2021 and July 31, 2021. Then send a picture of your receipt on the Bud Light website and plug in your information so they can get a rebate to you.

