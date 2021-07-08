Cancel
Stocks

IMI Regulatory News (IMI)

 14 days ago

IMI plc (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 28 4/7 pence each through J.P. Morgan Securities plc. The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares. Since 26 April 2021, the Company has purchased 4,008,201 shares at a cost (including dealing and...

www.lse.co.uk

IN THIS ARTICLE
MarketsShareCast

Transaction in Own Shares

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (the "Company") announces that on Thursday 22 July 2021 it purchased 325,000 of its ordinary shares at a price of 274.1 pence per share, to be held in treasury. Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 271,233,024 ordinary shares of 1p each,...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Assetco Share News (ASTO)

UPDATE: AssetCo raises GBP25 million for Rize ETF majority stake. IN BRIEF: AssetCo to raise GBP25 million for Rize ETF majority stake. Bank of Ireland buys slimmed-down broker Davy for EUR440 million. 22 Jul 21 13:47. TRADING UPDATES: Gym Group bulks up with placing; 88 Energy debt free. 1 Jul...
BusinessLife Style Extra

Apax Glb Share News (APAX)

IN BRIEF: Apax Global Alpha investee Paycor starts trading in New York. Apax Global Alpha invests EUR2.5 million in digital bank Tide. (Sharecast News) - Apax Global Alpha announced on Wednesday that the Apax Digital Fund (ADF), in which it is a limited partner, has invested in business finance platform Tide as part of a series C funding round led by ADF.
StocksShareCast

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59. The Company announces that 210,000 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 910.80 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.
BusinessShareCast

Draper Esprit

Subject to the expected transfer of listing for Draper Esprit (UK, constituent) from AIM to the Main Board, please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:. For further information please contact FTSE Russell Client Services at [email protected] or call:. Alternatively please visit our website at www.ftserussell.com. This...
BusinessLife Style Extra

Post Stabilisation Notice - Heimstaden Bostad AB

20-Jul-21 Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in. which such distribution would be unlawful. Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 17/06/20211 Deutsche Bank AG (contact: DCM Syndication TA; telephone: 0207 54 54153 hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) or the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority)2 was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s)3 named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
StocksLife Style Extra

3i Group Share News (III)

Last checked at - Moody's lifts 3i Group's outlook to stable and affirms Baa1 ratings. UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days. TOP NEWS: Private equity firm Bridgepoint eyes GBP300 million IPO. 29 Jun 21 10:03. UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days. 24 Jun 21 16:03.
Grocery & SupermaketLife Style Extra

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc amd

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:. J.P. Morgan Securities Plc. (c) Name of the party to the offer with...
MarketsLife Style Extra

Share Price Information for Angus Energy (ANGS)

The Company has received the following TR‐1 notification set out below without amendment. Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above. 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation. 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which...
MarketsLife Style Extra

N18/21 - Restatement of closing price - PLAZ

N18/21 - Restatement of closing price - Plaza Centers N.V. (TIDM: PLAZ, ISIN: NL0011882741) 1. The official closing price of Plaza Centers (TIDM: PLAZ, ISIN: NL0011882741) will be restated as 380p. All transactions at the closing auction uncrossing price of 24p will be cancelled under Rule 2120 of the Rules of the London Stock Exchange.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Financial Statements of the Guarantor

Financial Statements of Northumbrian Water Limited (as guarantor of bonds issued by Northumbrian Water Finance plc) (the "Guarantor") A copy of the Financial Statements of the Guarantor for the year ended 31 March 2021 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and are also available at the Guarantor's website: https://www.nwg.co.uk/financial/nwl-financial-performance/
EconomyLife Style Extra

Final Announcement Released

This is the end of day message for the RNS system Thursday 15 July 2021. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.RNS may use your IP address to confirm compliance with the terms and conditions, to analyse how you engage with the information contained in this communication, and to share such analysis on an anonymised basis with others as part of our commercial services. For further information about how RNS and the London Stock Exchange use the personal data you provide us, please see our Privacy Policy.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Atlas Mara to delist as part of agreement with creditors

Atlas Mara Ltd - Sub-Saharan Africa banking investor - Enters support and override agreement with 88% of creditors with debt outstanding for the company's and ABC Holdings Ltd's financing arrangements. Key terms of the agreement is that credits with direct facilities to Atlas Mara have agreed to forbearances concerning the...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

GraniteShares Financial PLC

GRANITESHARES FINANCIAL PLC (the "Issuer") GRANITESHARES 3X SHORT NVIDIA DAILY ETP SECURITIES (the "ETP Securities") THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt about what action you should take, you are recommended to consult your independent financial adviser. NOTICE is hereby given by...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Dunedin Inc. Share News (DIG)

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC - Edinburgh-based UK and overseas companies investor - Enters GBP30 million multi-currency revolving credit facility with the Bank of Nova Scotia. New facility will replace the GBP15 million credit facility with Scotiabank Ireland DAC, and will run for a period of two years July...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Share capital update

("Mailbox" or the "Company") As stated in the Company's admission document dated 12 May 2021 (the "Admission Document"), in order to increase the distributable reserves available to facilitate the payment of future dividends, the Company had resolved that, conditional upon Admission (as defined in the Admission Document) and the approval of the Court, the amount standing to the credit of the share premium account of the Company be cancelled and transferred to a special distributable reserve.
MarketsLife Style Extra

N17/21 - Trading restoration - Plaza Centers N.V.

N17/21 - Trading restoration - Plaza Centers N.V. (TIDM: PLAZ, ISIN: NL0011882741) 1. Stock Exchange Notice N14/21 informed market participants of the suspension of trading in Plaza Centers N.V. ("Plaza") under Rule 1510 of the Rules of the London Stock Exchange due to the disablement and expiry of Plaza's depository interests in CREST. Further to Plaza's announcement (RNS: 1305F) and Euroclear UK & Ireland's Operational Bulletin 2021-123 confirming the re-enablement of settlement for Plaza in CREST (in the form of CREST Depository Interests, "CDIs"), London Stock Exchange will restore Plaza to trading with effect from 07:30 on Wednesday 14 July 2021.
BusinessShareCast

Proactis Holdings

Subject to court sanctioning the scheme of arrangment in relation to the cash acquisition of Proactis Holdings (UK, constituent) by Cafe Bidco Limited (non-constituent), please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:. For further information please contact FTSE Russell Client Services at [email protected] or call:. Alternatively please...
Stocksfinancemagnates.com

FBS Adds 30 New Stocks to Trading Suite

FBS, a global online trading company, enlarged its list of instruments by adding new assets to the all-in-one trading platform, FBS Trader and MetaTrader 5. Being among the financial market leaders, FBS is constantly seeking more opportunities to provide its traders with all the options for accessible and convenient trading.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Hyve Grp. Share News (HYVE)

(Sharecast News) - The Sunday Times's Sabah Meddings told her readers to 'buy' shares of international conference and events organiser Hyve. (Sharecast News) - Burberry: Goldman Sachs upgrades to buy with a target price of 2,475p. 9 Jul 21 14:40. (Sharecast News) - Hyve Group saw its busiest quarter since...

