Elsa leaves sewer spills in her wake
VALDOSTA — Tropical Storm Elsa brought rain and sewage overflows to Valdosta Wednesday. According to city officials, the City of Valdosta received more than three inches of rain from Tropical Storm Elsa in addition to about nine inches of rain received during the past two weeks. These rain events saturated the ground causing inflow and infiltration into the sanitary sewer system. The excess flow exceeded the capacity of the collection system causing intermittent sewage spills at several manholes.thegeorgiasun.com
