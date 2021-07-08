Cancel
Vilo’s mesh Wi-Fi router is dirt cheap ($20) and stupidly simple

By Napier Lopez
The Next Web
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRouters are pretty boring to write about, but every once in a while I’ll make an exception, as is the case with the new Vilo mesh Wi-Fi system. Why? Because it’s dirt cheap and stupidly simple to set up — and I mean that in the best way possible. Each...

thenextweb.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Routers#Google Nest Wifi#Network Performance#Tech#Google Home Mini#Ethernet#Wpa3
