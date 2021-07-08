Cancel
Review: ‘Leverage: Redemption’ Is a Criminally Good Time

The criminally good series catches up with the group of Robin Hood-type thieves who use their special skills to even the scales of justice.

‘Leverage: Redemption’ revives the beloved heist show, with great success

The original Leverage was a welcome remix of the crime procedural formula: a show that followed a similar problem-of-the-week structure, but had zero respect for cops or authority figures. Starring a team of con artists, each episode involved an Ocean’s Eleven-style caper tackling some kind of systemic injustice: corrupt politicians, predatory corporations, etc. Running from 2008 to 2012, its lighthearted tone and lovable cast earned a dedicated following. Those fans will be glad to hear that the revival, Leverage: Redemption, is better than ever. Simple and goofy, yes. But perfectly formed.
The highly anticipated new series The Wheel of Time and I Know What You Did Last Summer have been announced as part of Amazon Prime and IMDB TV's Comic-Con@Home line-up. Additional panels include Leverage: Redemption, the last chapter of Evangelion, and S.O.Z. Soldiers or Zombies. Comic-Con@Home line-ups have been very competitive, as studios continue to leverage their IP in creative new ways to entice viewers to their service.
“Leverage: Redemption” star Beth Riesgraf puts on a thick cowboy drawl when she sums up her show: “Sometimes bad guys are the only good guys you get.”. Almost a decade after “Leverage” left the air after five seasons, the thief (Riesgraf), the grifter (Gina Bellman), the hacker (Aldis Hodge) and the hitter (Christian Kane) are back in business for IMDb TV’s reboot, which premiered Friday, once again posing the question: Can good guys do bad things for good reasons, and still be good?
Hitter. Hacker. Grifter. Thief. Brains. For five seasons on TNT, “Leverage” followed four lone wolf criminals — led by former insurance investigator, Nathan Ford (Timothy Hutton) — turned crew of Robin Hoods, fighting corporate and government injustices inflicted upon everyday people. Using their individual skills as a team to steal from the deceitful and remorseless rich and powerful, the Leverage crew’s motto was simple: “Sometimes bad guys make the best good guys.”
Death’s Door will have you roll-dodging around lovingly rendered, beguiling yet silly characters, looking for an opening, while also having you explore bespoke, isometric dioramas looking for secrets around corners, like you’re in a hardened version of Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker. You play as an adorable little crow Reaper, stuck...
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the first eight episodes of Leverage: Redemption.]. The Leverage crew is back in the IMDb TV revival, but they’re without the Mastermind who brought them all together, Nate Ford (Timothy Hutton). And it doesn’t take long for us to find out why he’s MIA: He’s been dead a year. Because that much time has passed, the others, especially his wife Sophie Deveraux (Gina Bellman), are still grieving, but the wounds aren’t as fresh.
Amazon's fashion-runway-to-cash-register reality series "Making the Cut," which minted Los Angeles-based designer Jonny Cota the winner of its inaugural season, is back and beaming into your home (assuming your home has Amazon Prime). As with last season, which debuted last March just days after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the world, two episodes will drop every week, with each episode's limited-edition winning look available for purchase on Amazon's "Making the Cut" page. (In response to last season's brisk sell-through — some items were gone almost immediately, most in a couple of days — the producers note there will be "increased availability" this time around.) The ultimate prize also remains the same: In addition to the kind of exposure only reality TV can offer, the winner will take home $1 million and a mentorship with Amazon Fashion. And Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum are back as hosts oozing their palpable co-worker chemistry.
LEVERAGE: REDEMPTION is a sequel series to the 2008-2012 LEVERAGE. Both series are created by Chris Downey and John Rogers, and executive-produced by Dean Devlin. In the original LEVERAGE, Nate Ford (Timothy Hutton) brought together a team of con artists and criminals to hoodwink wealthy evildoers and help out their victims. That series ended with Nate and his master of fake identities love Sophie Devereaux, played by Gina Bellman, marrying and retiring from the game.
If you were a professional gangbanger hired to take out a mark, why would you leave behind a likely incriminating, sealed envelope made out to a Secret Service agent? It was right there on the table, in the very kitchen that Good Girls‘ tattoo-faced Mick nuked up his saucy bowl of Chef Boyardee! He had to have seen it, he was standing right there!
Streaming on the IMDb TV platform, this comedy-drama action series is a continuation of the Leverage TV show (2008-15). The Leverage: Redemption series stars Gina Bellman, Aldis Hodge, Christian Kane, Beth Riesgraf, Noah Wyle, and Aleyse Shannon. Since we last saw them, accomplished British grifter Sophie Devereaux (Bellman), expert thief Parker (Riesgraf), hitter Eliot Spencer (Kane), and geeky computer hacker Alec Hardison (Hodge) have watched the world change. It’s become easier — and sometimes legal — for the rich to become richer and the powerful to squash anyone who gets in their way. To address the changes in the world around them, the team finds new blood with corporate lawyer Harry Wilson (Wylie) and Breanna Casey (Shannon), Hardison’s foster sister who has a knack for computers, robotics, and getting into trouble. Together, this group of reformed pros puts their unique skills to good use by helping ordinary people fight back against corporate and governmental injustices.
If you were a fan of the original Leverage, chances are you enjoyed the first eight episodes of the revival, Redemption, on IMDb TV. Most of the original crew is back, with one notable exception (Timothy Hutton’s Mastermind, Nate Ford, died a year prior) and two fantastic additions. Joining grifter Sophie Devereaux (Gina Bellman), thief Parker (Beth Riesgraf), hitter Eliot Spencer (Christian Kane), and hacker Alec Hardison (Aldis Hodge) are corporate-lawyer-turned-fixer Harry Wilson (Noah Wyle) and maker Breanna Casey (Aleyse Shannon) to take down some more bad guys. And after eight episodes (the second half drops in the fall), the new crew has shown that they’re just as successful as the original was in the 2008-2012 TNT drama.
As we previously reported, only the first have of Leverage: Redemption is currently available for streaming on IMDb TV. So, naturally, fans of the reboot wonder if there is a release date for Part 2 just yet. Moreover, what do we know about Part 2 of Redemption: Leverage? While we have zero information on whether the reboot will be renewed or canceled for Season 2… We do have some information on when Part 2 of Season 1 will be available for streaming!
The new Mark Wahlberg-starring drama “Joe Bell,” directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, is based on a true story that took place in 2013, when a lumber worker, Joe Bell (Wahlberg), set out on a journey to walk from La Grande, Oregon, to New York City. His stated goal was to bring awareness to bullying, spurred by the horrific experiences of his teen son, Jadin (Reid Miller), who came out as gay as a young teenager. Initially, Jadin joins his father on the walk, bopping along next to him, singing Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way,” ribbing his old man, the two sparring with each other about what Joe’s trying to accomplish out here on the road.
Hafsia Hersi shows her mettle in her second film, set in a Marseilles housing estate. An instantly involving portrait of a fifty-something woman in contemporary Marseilles diligently holding together several generations, Good Mother firmly establishes actor turned writer/director Hafsia Herzi (that was her dancing and dancing in The Secret of the Grain) as a significant French filmmaker following her 2019 debut You Deserve A Lover. Anchored by non-pro Halima Benhamed (who had never acted and merely accompanied her daughter to an audition) as radiantly stoic central character Nora, the film’s always-convincing narrative is a seemingly effortless example of all the intersectionality, diversity and women in front of and behind the camera anyone could possibly want.
The last few years have proven that the era of blue sky TV isn’t completely over—Psych’s been revived (as a series of TV movies) while Monk hosted a reunion of sorts. And the resurgence isn’t limited to USA Network shows, as HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant charted similar sunny-with-a-chance-of-tragedy territory. Now comes the IMDb TV revival of Leverage, John Rogers and Chris Downey’s crime drama that followed a team of reformed criminals with distinct, but complementary sets of skills.
The Leverage crew has reunited on IMDb TV, minus their longtime mastermind. What did the premiere reveal about what each team member has been up to? And how was “the very brilliant, very angry” Nate Ford written out?. The first of Leverage: Redemption‘s opening eight episodes (another eight arrive in...
‘Leverage: Redemption’ EP Dean Devlin Teases More Secrets and a ‘Fulfilling’ End to the Season

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the first episodes of Leverage: Redemption.]. Over these first eight episodes, Leverage‘s Grifter Sophie Deveraux (Gina Bellman), Thief Parker (Beth Riesgraf), Hitter Eliot Spencer (Christian Kane), Fixer Harry Wilson (Noah Wyle), and Maker Breanna Casey (Aleyse Shannon) did what the bad guys of this series do best in the IMDb TV revival Redemption: stop the rich and powerful who take what they want. (Aldis Hodge’s Hacker Alec Hardison helped out in two episodes before his skills were needed elsewhere.)

