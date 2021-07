Early Thursday morning an ambulance was northbound on I-69 in Shepherd when it struck a guardrail, rolled over, and caught fire. The ambulance was totally destroyed. There no injuries but the freeway was closed for close to an hour as Shepherd firefighters fought the blaze and then assisted in the cleanup. During that time a bobtail in traffic slammed into the rear of an 18-wheeler causing a fuel spill which was minor and cleaned up by TXDOT.