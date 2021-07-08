‘Black Widow’: She’s back for one final adventure that brings Marvel’s universe back into theaters
‘Black Widow’: She’s back for one final adventure that brings Marvel’s universe back into theaters. Finally the “Black Widow” backstory drops after long being held back because of Covid. It could be subtitled “All in the Family” or “Family Business,” as Black Widow Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) has a whole family of super spies with super abilities. Dad Alexei (David Harbour) is something of the USSR’s answer to Captain America, called the Red Guardian back in the day (more on that later); mom (Rachel Weisz, “The Lobster”) has crazy tech and disguise skills; and younger sis Yelena (Florence Pugh, “Midsommar” and “Little Women”) is a fellow widow (more on that later).www.cambridgeday.com
