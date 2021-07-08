Ex-Cheshire teacher sues Simsbury police claiming injuries, job loss from unlawful arrest

Simsbury Town Hall Jordan Otero

The West Hartford man who resigned as a Cheshire teacher following a brawl with police in 2018 is suing Simsbury’s police department in federal court.

Byron Pierce last year got a suspended one-year prison sentence after pleading no contest to interfering with police, but now contends officers beat, pepper-sprayed and stunned him with a Taser for no reason.

Pierce suffered injuries, humiliation and damage to his reputation and career, according to his lawsuit, which was filed last winter in U.S. District Court in New Haven.

The lawsuit accuses the town and Chief Nicholas Boulter of condoning a pattern of unreasonable force by Simsbury police. But the suit did not name any cases and provided no other specifics to back up that claim.

Deputy Town Manager Melissa Appleby on Thursday said the town would not be commenting because the case is still pending.

But in a court document responding to the lawsuit, an attorney representing the town and its police department denied Pierce’s accusations. Instead, Pierce brought on any injuries by refusing to follow officers’ directions and then becoming confrontational, wrote attorney James Tallberg.

The dispute began around 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 30, 2018 outside a banquet hall in Simsbury’s Weatogue section. Pierce, 40, and Rebecca Prete had attended a wedding reception together at the Riverview, and were in the parking lot afterward around 9:30 p.m.

A Riverview employee apparently called police because she was concerned Pierce appeared intoxicated and might try to drive that night.

Pierce and Prete acknowledge getting into his car, but the lawsuit contends they only were discussing how to arrange for a ride home or a nearby hotel where relatives could put them up. They were in the car because it was cold out, and they had no intention of driving, the lawsuit claims.

Several police officers appeared outside his car; they pepper-sprayed him, then dragged him out and onto the ground, according to the lawsuit by attorney Paul Spinella of Spinella & Associates.

Police “slammed Pierce’s body onto the parking lot, continued to punch, kick and assault him,” Spinella wrote. Pierce suffered a concussion, a broken rib, bruises, scrapes, a broken nose, a wrist sprain and other injuries, according to Spinella.

Officers took him for medical treatment, then jailed him on a charge of interfering with police, a serious misdemeanor. Pierce ultimately pleaded no contest to the charge; he was sentenced to a year in jail, but that was suspended.

Tallberg, the defense attorney, said in court motions that Pierce and Prete are responsible for what happened. They didn’t comply with officers’ commands to provide their names and explain what they were doing, and they wouldn’t cooperate with the investigation of the Riverview employees’ call about a possible drunken driver, according to the town.

“They were confrontational and physical,” and police had to respond with force to control the situation, Tallberg wrote.

Spinella contends that police never had probable cause to arrest his client.

Pierce had been an elementary teacher for more than six years in the Cheshire public schools, but lost his job because of the criminal charge, Spinella wrote in the lawsuit.

U.S District Court Judge Victor A. Bolden has set a trial date in late March of 2022.