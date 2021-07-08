Share Price Information for Griffin Mining (GFM)
8th Floor, Royal Trust House, 54-56 Jermyn Street, London. SW1Y 6LX, United Kingdom. Telephone: + 44 (0)20 7629 7772 Facsimile: + 44 (0)20 7629 7773. Griffin Mining Limited announces that on 8 July 2021 it purchased 25,000 ordinary shares of $0.01 each ("Ordinary Shares") on the London Stock Exchange through Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited, in accordance with the terms of its share buy-back programme (the "Buy-back") announced on 25 February 2021 (the "Programme"). The purchased shares will be held in treasury.www.lse.co.uk
