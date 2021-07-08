Share Price Information for Griffin Mining (GFM)

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$4.70 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Capstone Mining currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.10.