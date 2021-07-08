Cancel
The Reason Why Robert De Niro Chose Not to Do The Movie “Big”

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s definitely interesting to find out which actors could have taken which roles when they were younger, but it’s also kind of thankful that certain actors didn’t take one role or another since things could have been quite different and their careers might have taken a different direction. Robert De Niro actually revealed at one point that he was up for the role of Joshua Baskin in Big, the role that ended up going to Tom Hanks, which would have been a big switch back in the day. Trying to see him in this role isn’t the hardest thing in the world, but trying to replace Tom Hanks with De Niro makes it a little harder since Hanks had the youthful look that De Niro hasn’t had in a long time, meaning that it feels as though De Niro wouldn’t have been the right person for the role, no matter that the reason it fell through was that there as a problem with negotiations between the actor and those trying to get him for the role.

