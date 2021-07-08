It’s Mosquito Season And That Means West Nile Virus Is Back

Mosquitoes have, unfortunately, returned with the onset of summer and some wetter weather along the Front Range. And with mosquitoes, comes the risk of West Nile Virus. In Northern Colorado, Weld County health officials test mosquitos caught in traps on a weekly basis. One of those traps contained mosquitoes that tested positive for carrying West Nile Virus. Officials say the number of mosquitoes that can carry and transmit the virus is more than three times higher this year than the average in previous years.