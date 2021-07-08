Stillwater beef exhibitor awarded inaugural scholarship for state fair
Elli Doll, a beef exhibitor from Stillwater, was selected as one of the Beginning Exhibitor Livestock Learning Experience Grant winners, according to a press release from the state fair. The BELLE grant is a new program funded by the Minnesota State Fair Foundation that will award grants to 15 livestock exhibitors to help offset the costs participating in the State Fair for the first time in 2021.www.hometownsource.com
