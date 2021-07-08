Cancel
New Haven, IN

New Haven to aid NeighborLink

By The Journal Gazette
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 14 days ago

The city of New Haven is partnering with NeighborLink Fort Wayne to identify projects within New Haven that can be completed in one day as part of its Patriot Day. In recognition of Sept. 11, the city will conduct a weeklong initiative with NeighborLink, which connects volunteers with people who need help with home repair projects. The city is seeking exterior projects, which can be submitted by Aug. 6 on the NeighborLink website www.nlfw.org.

www.journalgazette.net

