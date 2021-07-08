New Haven to aid NeighborLink

The city of New Haven is partnering with NeighborLink Fort Wayne to identify projects within New Haven that can be completed in one day as part of its Patriot Day. In recognition of Sept. 11, the city will conduct a weeklong initiative with NeighborLink, which connects volunteers with people who need help with home repair projects. The city is seeking exterior projects, which can be submitted by Aug. 6 on the NeighborLink website www.nlfw.org.