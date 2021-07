Deep Cover, the 1992 neo-noir that has just been issued by the Criterion Collection, arrived in theaters amidst a slew of films featuring all-Black casts or directed by Black filmmakers. A time when, as critic and scholar Racquel L. Gates puts it in one of the disc’s bonus features, an economic recession and a wave of cultural upheavals spurred on by the rise of hip-hop, the arrival of Do The Right Thing, and the footage of Rodney King being assaulted by LAPD officers, Hollywood finally started to take notice of Black people.