The multiplayer mode of GTA 5 can expect some changes. From now on, some of the quests will be periodically rotated. We got some new features in survival mode. Grand Theft Auto Online is slowly approaching its 8th birthday. In the meantime, the game has been repeatedly expanded and optimized. The latest update, which appeared in the game yesterday, brought quest rotation. From now on, single actions in GTA Online will be rotated with new ones; some will disappear and with each cycle players will gain access to a new pool of activities. Rockstar informed of these changes. Actions like racing, adversary mode and survival battles will be replaced with future updates.