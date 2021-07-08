Cancel
USS Wichita returns from maiden operations in Caribbean Sea

By Zarrin Ahmed
UPI News
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Ynte_0arG21qz00
The USS Wichita returned from its maiden operation in the Caribbean Sea. File photo by US Navy/UPI

July 8 (UPI) -- The USS Wichita returned to the U.S. following its maiden deployment to conduct counter-narcotics operations in the Caribbean Sea.

The ship, along with the "Sea Knights" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 22, deployed on Feb. 24, assisting in disrupting 2,367 kilograms of cocaine with an estimated street value of $165 million.

The squadron also captured 26 suspected drug traffickers.

It worked with forces from Jamaica, Antigua and Barbuda, and the Dominican Republic.

Before departing, the ship participated in a training exercise with USS Sioux City and USS Billings, marking the first time three Freedom-variant LCS ships operated together.

The USS Wichita also held live-fire exercises with patrol vessel HMJS Cornwall in April.

