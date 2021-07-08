Cancel
Nebraska State

Nebraska man charged with vehicular homicide for March crash

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 14 days ago

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — A Grand Island man has been charged with vehicular homicide in the March crash near Ravenna that killed a Chadron man.

Sergio Tinajero, 26, has been charged with misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide and driving an unregistered vehicle, the Kearney Hub reported.

Investigators have said Tinajero was behind the wheel of a pickup truck when it collided with a sport utility vehicle just before 5 a.m. on March 19 at a rural intersection east of Ravenna. A passenger in the SUV, 52-year-old Curtis Deines of Chadron, died at the scene and three others in the SUV were injured.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

