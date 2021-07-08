Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Steering wheel part can shatter on Mazdas if air bags deploy

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=183i8M_0arG1gem00
This is the Mazda logo on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Mazda is recalling nearly 261,000 older small cars in the U.S. because a plastic emblem on the steering wheel can shatter if the air bags are inflated, causing injuries. The recall covers certain Mazda 3 cars from the 2004 through 2007 model years. Mazda says in documents posted Thursday, July 8, 2021 by U.S. safety regulators that the emblem can shatter and send plastic fragments into the vehicles. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, file)

DETROIT (AP) — Mazda is recalling nearly 261,000 older small cars because a plastic emblem on the steering wheel can shatter if the air bags are inflated, causing injuries.

The recall covers certain Mazda 3 cars from the 2004 through 2007 model years.

Mazda says in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that the emblem can shatter and send plastic fragments into the vehicles.

The company says in documents that it has 10 reports of injuries outside the U.S. Also, two lawsuits have been filed in the U.S. alleging injuries.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

510K+
Followers
282K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Bags#Steering Wheel#Shatter#Small Cars#Mazdas#Detroit#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mazda
News Break
Cars
Related
Buying Carscrossroadstoday.com

Best Used Cars Under $15,000 For 2021

It’s possible to stroll down to a dealer today and drive home in a brand new base-model Chevrolet Spark for less than $15,000. It’s cheap and cheerful, and comes in cool colors like “Passion Fruit,” but it’s also a tiny machine with crank windows and no active safety features. But for the same amount of cash can also buy you a vast array of used cars that are bigger, faster, flashier and come with more features.
CarsPosted by
Fortune

Mazda recalls over 260,000 cars over its own logo

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Mazda has issued a recall for 260,915 Mazda3 vehicles. The automaker and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued the recall on cars made between 2004 and 2007, after learning that the plastic Mazda emblem in the steering wheel could shatter when the airbag is deployed, creating plastic shrapnel that could injure passengers.
CarsPosted by
IBTimes

10 Most American-Made Cars Of 2021: The Top Vehicle May Surprise You

With more than 125 different vehicle nameplates been manufactured in the U.S. for the model year 2021, being the most American-made car boils down to more than just being produced in a factory in the states. A survey by Cars.com on Wednesday named the most American-made cars, analyzing factors such...
BusinessCarscoops

Ford Gets Semiconductor Chip Supply, Will Ship Thousands Of F-Series Trucks Soon

Ford has secured a new supply of semiconductor chips that it says will allow it to ship thousands of F-Series pickup trucks to dealers in the near future. The company’s first job, according to the Detroit Free Press, will be to finish trucks that have already been mostly assembled and are awaiting chips to be completed. Those trucks are being stored in parking lots near plants in Michigan, Kentucky, and Missouri.
CarsSan Gabriel Valley Tribune

US says 50,000 Bolt owners should park cars outside

WASHINGTON – U.S. auto safety regulators on Wednesday urged about 50,000 owners of General Motors electric Chevrolet Bolt vehicles that were recalled last year to park outside and away from homes and other structures after charging because of fire risks. Earlier on Wednesday, GM made the same recommendation and added...
CarsNewsweek

General Motors Again Recalling Over 331K Trucks for Engine Fire Risk

General Motors has issued a recall for over 331,000 diesel pickup trucks in the U.S. for the second time after reports of short circuiting engine block heater cords that can cause fires, the Associated Press reported. The recall includes some Chevrolet Silverado trucks, from 2017 through 2019, and GMC Sierra...
Carsthedetroitbureau.com

GM Recalling 400k Pickups – Airbags Can Explode Without Warning

General Motors has recalled over 400,000 Chevrolet and GMC pickups because their side-impact airbags can trigger unexpectedly, sending shrapnel spewing through the cabin. This is the latest in an ongoing series of recalls that involve Takata, the bankrupt Japanese airbag supplier. Around 100 million vehicles sold worldwide have so far been recalled due to defective Takata airbags.
Detroit, TXcbslocal.com

Danger Of Side Air Bag Explosions Leads To Chevy, GMC Pickup Recall

DETROIT (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — General Motors is recalling more than 400,000 pickup trucks because the side air bags can explode without warning and spew parts into the cabin. The recall covers certain 2015 and 2016 Chevrolet and GMC Sierra 1500, 2500, and 3500 trucks. Documents posted by U.S. safety regulators say...
Carstorquenews.com

The Subaru Engines, Models And Years That Burn Oil - Is The Problem Fixed?

In some Forester, Outback, and Crosstrek models, Subaru Boxer engines have been singled out for having excessive oil consumption issues. See which years and engines are the problems and if the issue is fixed. If you've owned an older Subaru Forester, Outback, Crosstrek, or Impreza, you know some models burn...
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Mazda Recalls 250K First-Gen Mazda3s For Brittle Steering Wheel Badge

Owners of older Mazda3 sedans and hatchbacks in the United States might soon receive a recall notification from Mazda. Specifically, the automaker is recalling first-generation models from 2004 through 2007 due to a defective Mazda badge in the center of the steering wheel that could shatter during driver airbag deployment.
CarsUS News and World Report

General Motors Recalls Trucks for Exploding Air Bags

General Motors is recalling hundreds of thousands of vehicles over faulty airbags that could explode without warning and ricochet parts into the cabin. Documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators state that the air bag inflator can fracture or the end cap can come off on both sides of the vehicles. Documents report that three inflators ruptured in 2015 Chevrolet Silverados last month, including one in Florida and two in Texas.
Traffic Accidentsgmauthority.com

Chevy Volt Air Bag Warning Light Investigation Now Closed

A National Highway Traffic Safety Administration investigation into the front passenger-side airbag system in the first-generation Chevy Volt has now been closed. The investigation was opened back in 2019 after the NHTSA received a large number of complaints related to the front passenger-side airbag system in the 2012-2013 Chevy Volt. The problem was eventually traced back to the airbag sensor mat in the passenger seat, which is intended to detect a child seat or a smaller occupant that could potentially be injured by the airbag deployment. According to Car Complaints, the passenger side sensor mat could become bunch up and fold over itself, causing the airbag malfunction indicator light to appear on the vehicle’s instrument panel. This condition would also prevent the passenger side front and knee airbags from deploying in a crash.
CarsJalopnik

Mazda Is Recalling Over 260,000 Cars Because The Steering Wheel Logo Might Explode Into Your Face After Airbag Deployment

Nearly six years ago, according to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Mazda got its first report of the steering wheel Mazda logo fragmenting after airbag deployment, and hitting someone in the face. Mazda looked into the matter, and decided that there was a problem with the material used to make the logo, but that it didn’t pose a significant safety risk. Then more reports of people getting hit in the face started coming in.
CarsUSA Today

Exploding air bags prompt GM to recall more than 400,000 pickup trucks

General Motors is recalling more than 400,000 pickup trucks in the U.S. because the side air bags can explode without warning and spew parts into the cabin. The recall covers certain 2015 and 2016 Chevrolet and GMC Sierra 1500, 2500, and 3500 trucks. Documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators...
Carsfordauthority.com

2021 Ford Mustang Is Second Most American Vehicle In The World

As Ford Authority reported exactly one year ago, the Ford Ranger topped Cars.com’s long-running American-Made Index for 2020. As many shoppers continue to seek out American-made products, an increasingly difficult task these days, it’s nice to know which vehicles are made in the U.S. and with American-made components. Now, Cars.com’s 2021 American-Made Index has just been released, and things have changed considerably, though the 2021 Ford Mustang is the second most American vehicle in the world.
Buying CarsJalopnik

Dealers Are Running Out Of New Cars To Sell

Hyundai sales are good in the U.S., Porsche is going to issue a recall for Taycan, and Volvo. All that and more in The Morning Shift for July 1, 2021. Sales in June are expected to be good and The Wall Street Journal reports that new car sales in the first half of 2021 in the U.S. should total about 8.3 million cars, or more or less the number of new cars that sold before All Of This Shit Began. But because of stop-start production thanks to the global chip shortage and lingering pent-up demand, dealers are running low on inventory. Very low. And the next few months for new car sales don’t look good at all.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Report: Ford Might Ask Dealers to Install Chips in Unfinished Cars

Ford is reportedly considering a plan to ship vehicles to dealerships without the crucial semiconductor chips installed, with the dealers completing the vehicles when new chips arrive. Ford would provide training for service technicians to install the chips and would compensate dealerships for the extra labor. Ford has been storing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy